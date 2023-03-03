HONOR UK: HONOR partners with Guinness World Records for a record-breaking moment captured on the HONOR Magic5 Pro

HONOR Magic5 Pro Automatically Captures New GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM achievement of the Highest Between The Legs Slam Dunk with its all-new AI Motion Sensing Technology

[Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR announced at Mobile World Congress 2023 that it has partnered with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS to capture an official world record attempt. To celebrate the launch of the HONOR Magic5 Series, the two brands teamed up to challenge twice FIBA 3x3 World Champion and pro dunker Piotr Grabowski, to set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Highest Between The Legs Slam Dunk.





The challenge took place in London, UK, and saw Piotr jumping to the staggering height of 3.2 meters to complete the slam dunk, achieving a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title. The impressive feat was automatically captured using the HONOR Magic5 Pro's new AI Motion Sensing technology, which is capable of automatically detecting the highlight moment of a jump, thanks to AI machine learning, capturing the frame in ultra-high definition and clarity.

"Sport enhances human spirit. We're delighted to have been able to record this breath-taking moment with our ground-breaking camera technology," said Ray Guo, Chief Marketing Officer of HONOR Device Co, Ltd. "By creating products that offer creative solutions, we want to motivate our consumers to unleash the magic within them all and strive to achieve extraordinary things."

"Basketball is part of my DNA. Each time I jump up to dunk, I'm pushing against the force of gravity and pushing myself to the limit. When I break records, it feels like magic. I hope this inspires people around the world to unleash their own power of magic." said Piotr Grabowski.

"We believe everyone has their own moment worth celebrating. In this attempt, timing and precision is everything. It is up to us to do justice to these extraordinary achievements and to portray the action in the best possible way," said Karen Gilchrist, the Vice President of TV and Digital Content from Guinness World Records. "We used the HONOR Magic5 Pro to capture the record-breaking moment in clear, ultra-fast speed and the results are unmissable."

The AI Motion Sensing technology works by tapping into an AI network trained with more than 270,000 images, which enables the camera to recognize varied scenarios precisely, intelligently identifying the great moment to automatically capture the highlight shot. Powering this feature is the All-New HONOR Image Engine, with an upgraded intelligent AI Recognition technology.

Perfect for snapping live performances and sporting events, when enabled, this intuitive feature automatically detects facial expressions such as smiles and body movements such as jumping. Whether capturing someone jumping for joy or competing in a fast-paced sports tournament, the resulting action shots are crystal clear, empowering users to become better creators, anytime, anywhere.

Highlighting its commitment to delivering incredible camera capabilities, HONOR has invested heavily in developing AI algorithms that take photography on the HONOR Magic5 Pro to a whole new level. The HONOR Magic5 Pro has also taken the first place in the DXOMARK Smartphone Camera Ranking.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro will be available in global markets including UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Malaysia, Mexico. Details for each market will be revealed soon.

