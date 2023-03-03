Anzeige
Freitag, 03.03.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2023 | 09:34
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DFDS A/S: POTENTIAL NEW BOND ISSUE

INVESTOR NEWS no. 13 - 03 March 2023

DFDS, rated BBB- Stable by Scope Ratings, intends to issue NOK denominated senior unsecured bonds with expected tenors of 3-5 years in the near future.

Danske Bank, Nordea, and SEB have been mandated to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings on Wednesday 8 March 2023. There is no certainty that the issue of the bonds will be initiated or consummated.

The proceeds from the potential bond issue are to be used for refinancing of outstanding debt and general corporate purposes.

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Communications +45 31 16 28 47


About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 27bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,500 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across more than 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

  • DFDS_NO_13_03_03_2023_BOND (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f68221b5-61f0-4fd2-8b00-aa375049f6c8)

