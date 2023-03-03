Anzeige
Freitag, 03.03.2023
03.03.2023 | 10:42
Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Longkou City signs 8 projects with Singapore

BEIJING, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight projects involving energy and chemical, advanced manufacturing, biomedicine, finance and other industries with a total investment of 1.015 billion U.S. dollars were signed between east China's Longkou City and Singapore, during an investment promotion conference held on Monday.

Photo shows the Investment Promotion Conference of High-end Low-carbon Green Petrochemical Industry of Longkou City held on February 27.

Held both online in Longkou and offline in Singapore, the Investment Promotion Conference of High-end Low-carbon Green Petrochemical Industry of Longkou City attracted more than 200 business leaders, industry elites, scholars and experts from Singapore.

Lyu Bo, Party chief of Longkou City, introduced Longkou's history, as well as its economic and social development, highlighting that Longkou is one of the best choices for investment and entrepreneurship in Bohai Rim region, one of the gathering places for emerging characteristic industries in north China, and one of the most dynamic ecological livable places in Shandong Peninsula.

Longkou takes Singapore as the first stop for investment promotion this year, hoping to attract investment at home and abroad and carry out cultural exchanges, and economic and trade cooperation, Lyu added.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/333039.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014435/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014436/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-e-chinas-longkou-city-signs-8-projects-with-singapore-301761945.html

