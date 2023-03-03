Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Gecina (Paris:GFC) (the "Company") are invited to attend the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on:

Thursday April 20, 2023 from 3pm,

at Hôtel Kimpton Saint-Honoré, 20 rue Daunou, 75002 Paris

A meeting notice containing the agenda, the full text for the proposed resolutions and the main conditions for attending and voting at the Ordinary General Meeting on April 20, 2023 has been published in the French official gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) today. This meeting notice and the Board of Directors' report on the proposed resolutions can be consulted on Gecina's website at www.gecina.fr.

The meeting notice will be followed by an invitation to attend, which will be published in the French official gazette (BALO) and a French legal announcement journal within the legal and regulatory timeframes.

The preparatory documents for this General Meeting will be made available to the Company's shareholders in accordance with the regulatory conditions and timeframes applicable.

All shareholders may ask the Company to send them these documents with written requests to be sent by post to the Company's registered office or by email to titres&bourse@gecina.fr until the fifth day (inclusive) before the Ordinary General Meeting on April 20, 2023, i.e. April 15, 2023. For bearer shareholders, they will need to be accompanied by a certificate of registration in the securities accounts held by an intermediary mentioned in Article L. 211-3 of the French monetary and financial code (Code monétaire et financier).

They may also be consulted at the Company's registered office and will be available on the Company's website (www.gecina.fr).

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the dedicated section for the 2023 General Meeting on the Company's website (www.gecina.fr), which could be updated to provide further information on the definitive arrangements for participation in the General Meeting.

The Board of Directors

Gecina

French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of €574,673,940

Registered office: 14-16, rue des Capucines 75002 Paris France

Paris trade and companies register: 592 014 476

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230303005176/en/

Contacts:

Gecina