03.03.2023
SCI (Society of Chemical Industry): SCI launches Journal Highlights

All-new Highlights to showcase the best-in-class research from 7 peer-reviewed journals, hand-picked and introduced by the editors of each journal, and featuring exclusive interviews with the researchers behind the work.

LONDON, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SCI (The Society of Chemical Industry) has launched a brand new Journal Highlights initiative, showcasing the most exciting, impactful and interesting studies published in SCI's journals, each carefully selected by the journal's editors.

SCI's Journal Highlights will serve to communicate and promote the exceptional applied science published in SCI's multidisciplinary portfolio of peer-reviewed academic titles, which receive contributions from leading scientists working in many fields of research and at institutions worldwide.

The platform will feature studies recently published in:

  • Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture (JSFA)
  • Journal of Chemical Technology and Biotechnology (JCTB)
  • Polymer International
  • Pest Management Science
  • Biofuels, Bioproducts and Biorefining (BioFPR)
  • Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology
  • Energy Science and Engineering

Each journal will have one editor-selected paper highlighted every quarter, with an introduction by the journal's editor and an exclusive interview with the lead researchers, as well as a lay summary and the paper's abstract.

In addition to the quarterly synchronised release of Highlights for all of SCI's journals, additional individual Highlights will be released throughout the year.

Highlights can be found at soci.org and will also feature in SCI's flagship magazine, Chemistry & Industry (C&I). SCI members and non-members alike can also subscribe to receive Highlights directly to their emails.

The first collection of seven Highlights, published on 28 February, includes an investigation by researchers in Spain into the effects of climate variability on wine grapes in the Rioja region (originally published in JSFA); a Beijing-led study into the potential for elastomer-silica nanocomposites to pave the way for eco-friendly tires (Polymer International); and a Swedish study to develop a model to sustainably improve land use while providing a local grass clover-based biomass feedstock for biorefineries (BioFPR).

SCI's Digital Editor, Simon Frost, said:

'SCI Journal Highlights are a great opportunity to bring wider attention to some of the incredible research that scientists worldwide are publishing in our journals. Producing this first set of Highlights has involved a great deal of collaboration over several months with the editors of the journals and the researchers themselves to create something that takes cutting-edge academic research and presents it in a way that a wide audience can appreciate, without compromising on scientific rigour and accuracy.

'It has been such a fantastic experience working on this project and meeting the researchers to talk about the fascinating ways that science and industry are addressing many complex challenges that affect us all. We're already working on more Highlights for release soon, and I'm so proud of everyone involved for their work to help shine a light on research that addresses the key global challenges we face, from climate change and sustainability to food and energy security.'

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sci-launches-journal-highlights-301761996.html

