Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock jetzt haarscharf vor ultimativem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NFN3 ISIN: CH0038389992 Ticker-Symbol: BBZA 
Xetra
03.03.23
14:48 Uhr
54,70 Euro
+0,30
+0,55 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BB BIOTECH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BB BIOTECH AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,6054,9015:04
0,0000,00008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BB BIOTECH
BB BIOTECH AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BB BIOTECH AG54,70+0,55 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.