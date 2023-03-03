According to BB Biotech's (BION's) investment team, the biotech industry remains in a very good position. Following a sell-off in the last two years, valuations are still close to the levels seen three years ago, reflecting ongoing challenges and despite the fundamental industry strength. In the sector, BION is differentiated from the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index by its concentrated portfolio (c 30 stocks). The investment team anticipates that 2023 will include multiple catalysts for the sector and for BION portfolio companies, including product launches, important clinical trial results, licensing deals and renewed M&A activity. During 2022 the investment manager, Bellevue Asset Management, strengthened the investment team with three new members (two data scientists and one neurologist).

