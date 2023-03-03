Anzeige
WKN: A0MQ8X ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 Ticker-Symbol: KYC 
Tradegate
03.03.23
14:46 Uhr
16,200 Euro
-0,100
-0,61 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 3

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

3 March 2023

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS AND PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSBILITIES (PDMRs)

On 2 March 2023, in line with the normal timetable, directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc acquired Mondi plc ordinary shares of €0.20 each following the exercise of nil-cost options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). Following exercise, some of the shares were sold to cover tax liabilities.

The exercise of the BSP and LTIP nil-cost options for directors includes additional shares received in lieu of dividends, which are subject to tax. The retained shares for one director were subsequently transferred to the director's spouse for nil cost.

Details of the vesting, exercise, sale and transfer of the shares are set out in the below notification forms.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameVivien McMenamin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, South Africa
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil1,791
(2) SaleZAR 308.0591511,791
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 1,791
(2) 1,791

(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 308.059151
e)Date of transaction2023-03-02
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameVivien McMenamin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, South Africa
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil5,335
(2) SaleZAR 308.0591515,335
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 5,335
(2) 5,335

(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 308.059151
e)Date of transaction2023-03-02
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CEO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil12,319
(2) SaleGBP 14.1686525,906
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 12,319
(2) 5,906


(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.168652
e)Date of transaction2023-03-02
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CEO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil77,249
(2) SaleGBP 14.16865237,069
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 77,249
(2) 37,069

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.168652
e)Date of transaction2023-03-02
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMarkus Gaertner
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Corrugated Packaging
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
AcquisitionNil5,112
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

5,112


Nil
e)Date of transaction2023-03-02
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMarkus Gaertner
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Corrugated Packaging
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil16,308
(2) SaleGBP 14.1686528,970
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 16,308
(2) 8,970

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.168652
e)Date of transaction2023-03-02
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMichael Hakes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup HR Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil2,713
(2) SaleGBP 14.1686521,493
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 2,713
(2) 1,493

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.168652
e)Date of transaction2023-03-02
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMichael Hakes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup HR Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil6,415
(2) SaleGBP 14.1686523,529
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 6,415
(2) 3,529

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.168652
e)Date of transaction2023-03-02
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameLars Mallasch
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Technical & Sustainability Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil2,459
(2) SaleGBP 14.1686522,459
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 2,459
(2) 2,459

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.168652
e)Date of transaction2023-03-02
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameGunilla Saltin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Uncoated Fine Paper
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil13,590
(2) SaleGBP 14.16865213,590
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 13,590
(2) 13,590

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.168652
e)Date of transaction2023-03-02
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMike Powell
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan nil-cost option, and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil21,057
(2) SaleGBP 14.1686529,898
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 21,057
(2) 9,898

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.168652
e)Date of transaction2023-03-02
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMike Powell
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of 11,159 Ordinary shares to his spouse for nil cost
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil11,159
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

11,159


Nil
e)Date of transaction2023-03-02
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameKate Powell
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson closely associated to Mike Powell, Group CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionReceipt of 11,159 Ordinary shares from her spouse for nil cost
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil11,159
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

11,159


Nil
e)Date of transaction2023-03-02
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market
