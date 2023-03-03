MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

3 March 2023

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS AND PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSBILITIES (PDMRs)

On 2 March 2023, in line with the normal timetable, directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc acquired Mondi plc ordinary shares of €0.20 each following the exercise of nil-cost options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). Following exercise, some of the shares were sold to cover tax liabilities.

The exercise of the BSP and LTIP nil-cost options for directors includes additional shares received in lieu of dividends, which are subject to tax. The retained shares for one director were subsequently transferred to the director's spouse for nil cost.

Details of the vesting, exercise, sale and transfer of the shares are set out in the below notification forms.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Vivien McMenamin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, South Africa b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 1,791 (2) Sale ZAR 308.059151 1,791 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 1,791

(2) 1,791



(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 308.059151 e) Date of transaction 2023-03-02 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Vivien McMenamin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, South Africa b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 5,335 (2) Sale ZAR 308.059151 5,335 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 5,335

(2) 5,335



(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 308.059151 e) Date of transaction 2023-03-02 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 12,319 (2) Sale GBP 14.168652 5,906 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 12,319

(2) 5,906





(1) Nil

(2) GBP 14.168652 e) Date of transaction 2023-03-02 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 77,249 (2) Sale GBP 14.168652 37,069 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 77,249

(2) 37,069



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 14.168652 e) Date of transaction 2023-03-02 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Markus Gaertner 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Corrugated Packaging b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition Nil 5,112 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



5,112





Nil e) Date of transaction 2023-03-02 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Markus Gaertner 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Corrugated Packaging b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 16,308 (2) Sale GBP 14.168652 8,970 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 16,308

(2) 8,970



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 14.168652 e) Date of transaction 2023-03-02 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Michael Hakes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group HR Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 2,713 (2) Sale GBP 14.168652 1,493 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 2,713

(2) 1,493



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 14.168652 e) Date of transaction 2023-03-02 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Michael Hakes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group HR Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 6,415 (2) Sale GBP 14.168652 3,529 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 6,415

(2) 3,529



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 14.168652 e) Date of transaction 2023-03-02 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Lars Mallasch 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Technical & Sustainability Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 2,459 (2) Sale GBP 14.168652 2,459 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 2,459

(2) 2,459



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 14.168652 e) Date of transaction 2023-03-02 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Gunilla Saltin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 13,590 (2) Sale GBP 14.168652 13,590 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 13,590

(2) 13,590



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 14.168652 e) Date of transaction 2023-03-02 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Mike Powell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan nil-cost option, and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 21,057 (2) Sale GBP 14.168652 9,898 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 21,057

(2) 9,898



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 14.168652 e) Date of transaction 2023-03-02 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Mike Powell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of 11,159 Ordinary shares to his spouse for nil cost c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 11,159 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



11,159





Nil e) Date of transaction 2023-03-02 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market