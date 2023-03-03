Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - First Responder Technologies Inc. (CSE: WPN) (OTC Pink: WPNNF) (FSE: 3WK) ("First Responder" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at $0.085 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $595,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.11 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Company may pay finder's fees on the Offering within the amount permitted by the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Company will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the CSE. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Offering is not subject to a minimum aggregate amount of subscriptions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Kulwant Malhi"

Kulwant Malhi, CEO

First Responder Technologies Inc.

10589 Ladner Trunk Road

Delta, BC. V4G 1K2

info@firstrespondertech.com

+1-604-805-4602

About First Responder Technologies Inc.

First Responder is a technology development company that commercializes academic and internally developed intellectual property for use in the public safety market. For more information visit: www.firstrespondertech.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

General Inquiries:

info@firstrespondertech.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157106