Montag, 06.03.2023
WKN: 913231 ISIN: NO0010199151 Ticker-Symbol: PGS1 
Tradegate
06.03.23
08:00 Uhr
1,068 Euro
+0,023
+2,20 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1,0381,06708:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2023 | 08:10
77 Leser
PGS ASA: Fixed Income Investor Meetings for Contemplated Senior Secured Bond

March 6, 2023, Oslo, Norway: PGS ASA and/or its subsidiaries (the "PGS") has mandated DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, and Pareto Securities AS to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings scheduled to commence today. A new 4-year senior secured bond of USD 450 million may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions. Net proceeds from the contemplated bond issue will, together with cash on balance sheet, be used to repay USD 600 million of PGS's existing Term Loan B maturing in March 2024.

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Communication Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries.

The information included herein contains certain forward-looking statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are based on various assumptions made by the Company, which are beyond its control and are subject to certain additional risks and uncertainties. The Company is subject to a large number of risk factors including but not limited to the demand for seismic services, the demand for data from our multi-client data library, the attractiveness of our technology, unpredictable changes in governmental regulations affecting our markets and extreme weather conditions. For a further description of other relevant risk factors we refer to our Annual Report for 2021. As a result of these and other risk factors, actual events and our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The reservation is also made that inaccuracies or mistakes may occur in the information given above about current status of the Company or its business. Any reliance on the information above is at the risk of the reader, and PGS disclaims any and all liability in this respect.

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.