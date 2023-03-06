Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Heute Kurstrigger zum 500 %-Turnaround? Gleich 20 Kaufsignale…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 875385 ISIN: US7191531083 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PHOENIX TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHOENIX TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.03.2023 | 16:06
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Phoenix Technologies Launches FirmGuard

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Technologies, a leading independent firmware supplier for PCs and computing devices, has launched FirmGuard, a cyber security product to address firmware vulnerability. Firmware is the software that connects a device's microchips to the operating system.

Phoenix Technologies is the first UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface) vendor to offer an enterprise cyber security product.

FirmGuard is a cloud-based service, which has been initially targeted at managed service providers (MSPs). It will also be offered to large enterprise and government organizations.

Gerard Moore, President and CEO of Phoenix Technologies, said:

"This is a key strategic development for us and significantly broadens our capabilities to a far wider range of customers. It is also our first Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product. We are uniquely positioned to offer FirmGuard given our expertise and decades of experience in firmware.

"We have seen a steady rise in reported firmware vulnerabilities over the past five years. According to Gartner*, 70% of organizations that do not have a firmware upgrade plan in place will be breached due to a firmware vulnerability.

"Given firmware's position in the tech stack, a successful firmware infiltration gives a malicious actor complete control of a device.FirmGuard will close the firmware vulnerability gap, perhaps before many organizations even realize they are exposed."

FirmGuard offers an array of features to measure, manage and mitigate vulnerabilities. The product analyzes or measures the state of each endpoint. With this information, an administrator can remotely manage each endpoint with a suite of features that can be used to, for example, configure and update UEFI firmware. If problems arise, they can be easily mitigated by cloning, locking, or cryptographically wiping an endpoint's data storage.

* Gartner Group: How to Mitigate Firmware Security Risks in Data Centers, and Public and Private Clouds, July 2019.

For more information contact:

Ameet Dhillon
Phoenix Technologies
Director of Marketing
+1-408-570-1164
ameet_dhillon@phoenix.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phoenix-technologies-launches-firmguard-301762867.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.