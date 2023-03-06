Meticulous Market Research Pvt Ltd.: Postbiotics Market is Projected to Reach $24 Million by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Postbiotics Market by Type (Bacteria, Yeast), Form (Liquid, Dry), (Application (Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements), Sales Channel (Offline, Online), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029,' the postbiotics market is projected to reach $24 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2022 -2029.





Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5380

As emerging technologies enable better human microbiome analysis, research into gut flora and postbiotics is rising significantly. These research findings show the potential health benefits of postbiotics to enhance the immune system and have led to an increase in the development of postbiotics for new indications.

Nowadays, there is a boom in postbiotic research. For instance, according to Biotech Co., Ltd., as of March 2022, almost half of all the publications about postbiotics had been published since 2021 in the Google Scholar repository. Thus, the rise in the level of scientific research related to postbiotics reflects the growing recognition due to some important advantages over probiotics. In turn, this drives the demand for postbiotics in the market.

The growth of this market is driven by the growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of postbiotic supplements, the increasing prevalence of various digestive diseases, and rising demand from the sports nutrition industry. Moreover, the growing use of postbiotics in pet food and e-commerce growth is expected to create lucrative opportunities for players operating in this market. However, stringent regulations related to postbiotics are expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.

Rising Demand From the Sports Nutrition Industry Fuels the Growth of the Postbiotics Market

According to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), more than 500,000 NCAA student-athletes compete in 24 sports each year in the U.S. Moreover, the number of sports professionals, athletic trainers, fitness enthusiasts, such as marathoners and cyclists, and individuals who could benefit from postbiotic supplementation around the globe is significantly high. Various organizations around the world support sports programs. For instance, Special Olympics supports sports in more than 170 countries through its programs. It also supports 5 million athletes, 1 million coaches and volunteers, and more than 100,000 competitions annually.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5380

Furthermore, the demand for dietary supplements and other sport nutrition products is increasing globally. According to the National Institutes of Health, athletes, especially elite athletes, are more likely to use dietary supplements and sports nutrition products to enhance their athletic performance compared to the general population. According to Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ) estimates, in 2022, the dietary supplement industry is expected to reach sales worth USD 58 billion, with sports nutrition supplements accounting for nearly 14%.

As the number of athletic events worldwide is on the rise, athletes are encouraged to build physical strength by increasing their immunity. Postbiotic supplements provide essential nutrients required for a healthy lifestyle and body. The demand for postbiotics is expected to increase over the forecast period due to consumers' increasing awareness of the importance of maintaining excellent digestive health. As a result, postbiotics are expected to gain popularity globally.

Some people who exercise a lot may experience gastrointestinal problems such as stomach discomfort due to blood being diverted from the gut to the working muscles. Some people find that certain sports nutrition products can cause them health problems. Although sports nutrition products are a convenient way to feed essential nutrients to the body, the high concentration of nutrients may cause undesirable effects. However, some sports nutrition products containing postbiotics can aid digestion.

Thus, the rising demand for postbiotics in the sports nutrition industry is expected to drive the growth of this market.

The global postbiotics market is segmented by type (bacteria and yeast), form (liquid postbiotics and dry postbiotics), application (food & beverages, nutritional supplements, and other applications), and sales channel (offline sales and online sales). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Based on type, the postbiotics market is segmented into bacteria and yeast. In 2022, the bacteria segment is accounted for the largest share of the global postbiotics market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the use of bacteria-based postbiotic in a wide variety of commercial dairy products, including sour and fresh milk, yogurt, and cheese, among others. The growth of this segment is fueled by the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal and extraintestinal disorders, including traveler's diarrhea, antibiotic-associated diarrhea, inflammatory bowel diseases, protection against intestinal infections, and irritable bowel syndrome; awareness of nutrient-dense food products; and a growing preference among health-conscious consumers for these products.

However, the yeast segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the ban on the use of antibiotics in animal feed in several European and North American countries. Yeast-based medicines are in high demand due to their proven positive results in reducing the risk of chronic diseases, such as diarrhea and bowel diseases caused by antibiotic use, as well as fermented foods in daily diet.

Based on the form, the postbiotics market is primarily segmented into liquid and dry. In 2022, the dry postbiotic segment accounted for the largest share of the global postbiotics market. This segment's large share is attributed to the growing use of postbiotic ingredients in postbiotic supplements, which are majorly available in tablet, capsule, and powder form. Moreover, the solid dry postbiotics have a longer shelf life and are easy to handle & transport, making them more convenient for use in various application areas. In addition, solid postbiotics offer advantages such as ease of use, an inexpensive nature, and the ability to avoid costly formulation mistakes and maintain the stability of the ingredient functionality until it is utilized. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Quick Buy - Postbiotics Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/15368610

Based on application, the postbiotics market is primarily segmented into food & beverages, nutritional supplements, and others. In 2022, the nutritional supplements segment accounted for the largest share of the global postbiotics market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high prevalence of digestive health issues and increased customer understanding of maintaining good gut health. Moreover, the increasing demand for sport nutrition products and the growing use of postbiotics in supplements as a safer method to improve health is expected to spur the demand for postbiotic supplements in the market. However, the high cost of supplements is hindering the growth of this market.

However, the food & beverages segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the rising demand for digestive health products and fortifying foods & beverages with science-backed postbiotic ingredients.

Based on sales channels, the postbiotics market is segmented into online and offline sales. In 2022, the offline segment accounted for the largest share of the global postbiotics market. Factors contributing to the largest market share of this segment are the advantages of offline sales, such as personalized attention from the sales staff, no waiting for delivery, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

However, the online segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the growing inclination of consumers to purchase postbiotic supplements online due to easy accessibility and affordability, and the availability of greater discounts compared to modern trade.

Based on geography, the postbiotics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the global postbiotics market. The large share of this market is attributed to the rising digestive health products market, the growing supplements market, and the increasing demand for postbiotics.

However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising availability of postbiotic ingredients for applications in various areas, including dietary supplements and food & beverages, increasing consumer awareness about digestive health and benefits of postbiotics, increasing use of postbiotic supplements for various therapeutic purposes, and rising innovations in postbiotic formulations.

Some of the key players operating in the postbiotics market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated. (U.S.), Adare Biome (France), Sabinsa Corporation (U.S.), Postbiotica S.R.L. (Italy), Phileo by Lesaffre (France), Lactobio A/S (Denmark), MCLS Europe (Netherlands), and AB-BIOTICS, S.A. (Spain).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/postbiotics-market-5380

Scope of the Report:

Postbiotics Market, by Type

Bacteria

Yeast

Postbiotics Market, by Form

Dry Postbiotics

Liquid Postbiotics

Postbiotics Market, by Application

Nutritional Supplements

Food & Beverages

Other Applications

Postbiotics Market, by Sales Channel

Offline Sales

Online Sales

Postbiotics Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



Italy



Spain



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5380

Related Reports

Probiotics Market by Strain (Bacillus), by Product Type (Dairy Food {Yogurt}, Baked Food}, Animal Feed), By Form (Liquid), By Sales Channel (Super Markets, Pharmacies), By End-User (Human {Adults, Senior}, Animal), and Geography - Global Forecast To 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/probiotics-market-5113

Animal Feed Probiotics Market by Source (Bacteria [Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus thermophilus, Bacillus]), Animal Type (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, Pets, Other Animals), Form (Liquid), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/animal-feed-probiotics-market-5288

Prebiotics Market by Ingredient (Fructo-oligosaccharide, Galacto-oligosaccharide, Inulin, Mannan-Oligosaccharide) and Application (Food & Beverages {Dairy, Bakery, Cereals, Meat Products}, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed), and Geography - Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/prebiotics-market-5368

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Product Type (Vitamins, Amino Acids, Probiotic, Minerals), Derivation Method (Natural, Synthetic), Form, Application (Dietary Supplements, Infant and Maternal Nutrition), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/nutraceutical-ingredients-market-5044

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/607/postbiotics-market-2029

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/postbiotics-market-is-projected-to-reach-24-million-by-2029----market-size-share-forecasts--trends-analysis-report-with-covid-19-impact-by-meticulous-research-301763171.html