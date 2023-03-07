Anzeige
07.03.2023
BLOX SOFTWARE LTD: UK-based Blox introduces new cloud solution to make financial planning easier for every startup and SME leader.

BRIGHTON, England, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blox, a British-based SaaS startup, has announced the launch of its cloud-based business planning platform, aimed squarely at fellow startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), giving business leaders the ability to make better, faster decisions without spreadsheets.

Boasting a marketplace of pre-built models, the company has taken away the complexity of building a bespoke model and sped up the planning process massively. Users simply select the models which are relevant to their business, from a selection which is growing all the time but includes SaaS Financial modelling, Workforce planning, Marketing planning, and Subscription Revenue modelling. As part of Blox's initial launch phase, access to the platform is free, with paid subscription tiers being added later this year.

Blox is the brainchild of Brighton-based Simon Ritchie, who has gathered a team of tech industry veterans from such companies as Anaplan and Metapraxis.

"At Blox, our mission is to unlock the full potential of every ambitious business leader," Ritchie said. "We believe in a world where anyone with ambition and drive can create an impact at scale regardless of background or experience."

Learn more about Blox at www.blox.so or sign up for free, no credit card required at www.blox.so/signup

About Blox:

Blox is an AI-powered solution which helps business leaders with financial modelling and planning, without the need for spreadsheets. With our marketplace of pre-built blocks, we've taken away the complexity of building a bespoke model and sped up the planning process massively. Founded in Brighton, UK in 2022, Blox is led by a team with experience at the likes of Anaplan and Metapraxis. Learn more at www.blox.so

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-based-blox-introduces-new-cloud-solution-to-make-financial-planning-easier-for-every-startup-and-sme-leader-301763572.html

