Vision Energy Corporation: Vision Energy Submits Definitive Environmental Impact Assessment

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Energy Corporation (OTCPINK:VENG) ("Vision Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed the Environmental Impact Assessment known in the Netherlands as the "Milieueffectrapportage" or "MER".



The MER is a detailed and comprehensive environmental report that combines more than 25 individual reports and independent studies and represents a significant component of the Dutch permitting process for the Company's Green Energy Hub development in North Sea Port of Vlissingen, the Netherlands.

With the submission of the MER, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Evolution Terminals BV has achieved another significant milestone in the execution of its development plan and together with the filing of the concept Environmental Permit (known as "Omgevingsvergunning Mileu" in Dutch) in December 2022 and the Nature Permit submission in September 2021, the Company's next target is to file the Phase 1 Construction Permit ("Omgevingsvergunning Bouw") which will be submitted in stages in compliance to commercial customer requirements and the design phases of the project.

The definitive MER and Environmental Permit application will now be reviewed by the relevant governmental authority in an extensive process that will be assessed according to national standards, with a standard decision period of 6 months which may be extended by a period of six weeks.

The Company's Netherlands-based Project Management team will continue to consult closely with authorities throughout the permit assessment process and will simultaneously focus on the Company's engineering and commercial development efforts to efficiently manage an accelerated achievement of FID which is targeted within 2023.

About Vision Energy

Vision Energy is a forward-looking energy company developing assets and solutions for the commercial, industrial and transportation sectors. Leveraging its proven track-record in site and asset procurement, accelerating development and permitting processes, plant design, and grid integration to facilitate low-carbon energy production, supply and distribution. The Company pursues reliable offtake relationships and operating partnerships with energy industry participants and end users seeking carbon abatements across feedstock and fuels. Vision Energy is committed to providing low carbon energy solutions with the highest yield, and where possible, projects are designed to leverage existing gas and power infrastructure to integrate and facilitate import and or distribution of reduced-carbon energy to domestic and global supply chains.

Vision Energy

95 Christopher Columbus Drive,

16th Floor Jersey City, NJ

07302 USA

visionenergy.com

Media Contact

Jarrod Holland

InvestorBrandNetwork

Investor Contact

Scott McGowan

InvestorBrandNetwork

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "forecast", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and actual results could differ materially. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.