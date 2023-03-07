Over-C Limited: Over-C Announces £1 Million Investment from Ayre Ventures; Will Build Insurance Industry-Focused Blockchain-based Risk Solutions on BSV Blockchain

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua and Barbuda, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over-C Limited, the leading property management software platform, delivering live operational risk data and analytics using machine learning and IoT to predict and prevent future incidents, is pleased to announce it has secured £1 Million in an equity investment from Ayre Ventures.Over-C Founder and CEO Michael Elliott said: "we're delighted to welcome Ayre Ventures as a key investor and shareholder and to have Ayre Ventures Managing Director Paul Rajchgod join our board".

Over-C is leading the way in the risk management arena with the adoption of blockchain technology, which simultaneously answers the challenges of scalability, single points of failure, time stamping, privacy, trust, and reliability. This will enable peer-to-peer contractual behaviour without any third party required to certify operational and IoT transactions, and doing so on industrial and enterprise scales is only possible on BSV Blockchain.

Mr. Elliott added "Our usage of BSV Blockchain will materially benefit the insurance industry; insurers will be able to automate the entire 'First Notification of Loss' interaction directly from an incident location via a two-way, automated conversation secured by blockchain. As well, Over-C creates a trusted, tamper-proof, industry-wide record to defend potential claims, whilst reducing fraud by eliminating data silos and paper processes."

Ayre Ventures founder Calvin Ayre said: "From day one of my blockchain journey, my focus has been on utility and Bitcoin SV is the only protocol that puts utility first. Over-C epitomizes the type of utility-focused company that will benefit from exploring BSV's unmatched capacity for immutable data storage. I'm thrilled to support Michael's team and I look forward to them showing the world that BSV can serve as a reliable source of both trust and truth."

About Over-C Limited

Over-C is the telematics answer to monitoring employee operations live. Over-C provide a digital platform to high-footfall, high-risk venues that reduce costs for operators and losses for insurers giving them full transparency, confidence and control of frontline activities. Our intelligent platform enables real-time decision making in the areas of risk management, compliance, and the customer experience. Partners include Hitachi, ScotRail, Eli Lilly, Savills, Munster Rugby and Belfast Airport.

About Ayre Ventures

Ayre Ventures, founded by celebrated entrepreneur and philanthropist Calvin Ayre, provides capital to scalable, high-growth businesses within the BSV blockchain ecosystem, the only infinitely scaling enterprise public blockchain. The Group targets investment in innovative ideas and ambitious projects that are 'positively disruptive', supporting their expansion with the Group's extensive network and industry partners.

