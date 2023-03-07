Granite Creek Copper Ltd.: Granite Creek Copper Files Technical Report for Preliminary Economic Assessment on High-Grade Carmacks Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX)(OTCQB:GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated January 19, 2023, it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 technical report (the "Technical Report") for the Carmacks project, located in the Yukon, Canada.

The report, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Carmacks Project Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) Yukon, Canada", has an effective date of January 19, 2023. The Technical Report was completed SGS Geological Services("SGS") and was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and will also be available on the Company's website at www.gcxcopper.com.

Qualified Persons

Allan Armitage, P.Geo., of SGS Geological Services, an independent Qualified Person, in accordance with the guidelines of the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Granite Creek Copper

Granite Creek, a member of the Metallic Group of Companies, is a Canadian exploration company focused on the 176 square kilometer Carmacks project in the Minto copper district of Canada's Yukon Territory. The project is on trend with the high-grade Minto copper-gold mine, operated by Minto Metals Corp., to the north, and features excellent access to infrastructure with the nearby paved Yukon Highway 2, along with grid power within 12 km. More information about Granite Creek Copper can be viewed on the Company's website at www.gcxcopper.com.

