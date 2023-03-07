CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: MOYI Tech Explores Partnership with Top Client for Future IT Development Needs

Potential Partnership is a Natural Fit Considering MOYI's Focus on IT Development Needs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Professional talent consulting and business advisory company MOYI Tech is pleased to form an emerging partnership with Top client to help address the company's future IT consulting needs.

The partnership is a natural synergy, considering MOYI Tech's focus on IT industry Consulting. MOYI is currently collaborating with high-profile clients to provide Information Technology services, including Software development, data analysts, and more.

"We're excited about the ongoing conversations with Deloitte regarding their client consulting needs, and look forward to assisting them with our best-in-class services," said MOYI Tech Director. "We have discussed the future of the job market from a high-level executive perspective with their company leadership, including software needs for different industries and regions, and are confident that MOYI Tech's talent pool includes the ideal candidates to fulfill the needs of each top client."

The two sides also discussed the use of AI and ChatGPT's application within the Software industry. Deloitte is currently using ChatGPT/AI to evaluate, sort and select resumes to determine if they were written by a machine or human. MOYI Tech is currently developing a product in the same space to help candidates upgrade their interview and industry knowledge, as well as improve their resume quality.

About Moyi Tech:

Moyi Tech is a financial technology company that provides IT consulting services and automates financial market research and data analysis processes for our business clients. Moyi aims to help each client find and capture their unique opportunities and empower them with digital technologies so that they can run a purposeful business. Moyi's financial sector serves retail and institutional traders/investors to facilitate solid and efficient decision-making processes through its financial insights combined with cutting-edge data-driven technologies.

