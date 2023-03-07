Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) CEO Ted Konyi is pleased to announce that the Company has received a blanket order from Prism Systems for 2,000 humidity and temperature sensors for delivery over 4 months.

Ted commented, "our company has been working with Prism Systems for a number of years, providing a variety of sensors for Prism's various projects. Recently, Prism has been contracted by a major US telecom company to refurbish Base Transceiver Stations (BTS). BTS are generally located at cell phone and microwave towers and house the switching equipment required to allow modern telecommunications systems work. This switching equipment is very sensitive to temperature and humidity. AirTest's sensors provide temperature and humidity condition data allowing cooling and dehumidification systems at the BTS operate properly. There are close to 400,000 BTS in North America and an estimated 8,000,000 worldwide. This population of BTS continues to grow with the advent of 5G networks, which handle more data but require more BTS. We see this as a significant market for the Company's products. Working with Prism on this ongoing project has been rewarding for both parties and we look forward to continuing to supply prism with the equipment necessary."

About Prism Systems: Since its inception in 1989, Prism Systems, Inc. provides world-class systems design and integration services to Fortune 500 companies and solutions targeted for industrial manufacturing markets. We are a private company consisting of a multidisciplinary team of Automation and Controls engineering and Software Development programming professionals whose collective experience and varied backgrounds enable us to serve the unique needs of each individual client and field of industry. Our services range from plant-wide, turnkey solutions to upgrading or enhancing existing systems and applications.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. AirTest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

