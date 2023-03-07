Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.03.2023
Starke Nachrichten befeuern die Rallye bei NuGen Medical!
WKN: A2P0XB ISIN: FR0013482791 Ticker-Symbol: 4AW 
07.03.2023
PRESS RELEASE: NACON CONNECT IS BACK ON 9 MARCH!


- SAVE THE DATE REMINDER -
NACON CONNECT IS BACK ON 9 MARCH!

Lesquin, 7 March 2023 - NACON is pleased to release a teaser trailer for NACON Connect, which will take place on 9 March on its official YouTube channel. About fifteen games will be showcased in this new edition, including highly anticipated titles like The Lord of the Rings: GollumTM, Gangs of Sherwood, RoboCop, and many more!
The conference will show gameplay for most of the games planned for release this year. Fans can explore more content and extended gameplay footage on the Steam pages of their favourite games after the conference ends.

Watch the teaser trailer for NACON Connect via the following link:
https://youtu.be/4gDE44e2Etk

Follow this link to watch NACON Connect:

https://youtu.be/oSBzONLqVd0

Go to our official YouTube channel on 9 March at 7pmCET / 10am PT
to follow the announcements and join the live chat. NACONCONNECT

NACONNACON

Find all NACON games and accessories at nacongaming.com

About Nacon :
NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. https://www.nacongaming.com/

