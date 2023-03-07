Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.03.2023

WKN: 923003 ISIN: GB0006436108  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
07.03.2023
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, March 7

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Transactions in own shares

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (theCompany) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Investec.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase:7 March 2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased (to be held in treasury):15,000
Weighted average price:1,386.00p
Lowest price per share:1,386.00p
Highest price per share:1,386.00p

The Company intends for the purchased shares to be held in treasury.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 1,208,731 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 48,784,792 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 4.43% of the Company's total issued share capital (49,993,523 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 8 March 2023, should use the figure of 48,784,792 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Graham Venables
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 649 3432

7 March 2023

