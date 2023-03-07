MrGuild, known for its distinctive British style, has unveiled a three-year plan to dress American men through its e-commerce launch and partnership with major retailers in the US.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - MrGuild, a prominent UK-based e-commerce brand specializing in fashionable men's tailoring, has announced its three-year plan to expand into the American market. The plan involves collaborating with established US online retailers and launching its own e-commerce site to sell its popular men's suit collections.





MrGuild brings a touch of British style to the US men's suit market



Aim to grow within three years

The founder of MrGuild, Gee Beller stated that MrGuild aims to capture 5% of the American market within three years of launching and plans to open physical stores in four US states. According to a recent McKinsey report, consumers are changing how they dress for work, weddings, and other occasions, and as a result, formal attire is being rethought. Special occasions may be dominated by statement-making outfits that help them stand out when they do decide to dress up. The report also notes that the luxury fashion sector is expected to grow between 5 and 10 percent in 2023.

Gee Beller, explains the brand's philosophy as follows: "MrGuild's collections are inspired by putting their distinctive color or fabric twist on contemporary trends in men's tailoring and the evolving preferences of consumers in terms of how they want to dress. MrGuild's designs are tailored to inspire and achieve a unique style suitable for the modern-day English gentleman. They stand out with their tailor-made creations and exquisite peak lapels."





MrGuild aims to capture 5% of the American market within three years



The double-breasted suits are the most preferred pieces of the collection

"Men's fashion's pursuit of casual elegance creates new opportunities," said Gee Beller. "MrGuild's double-breasted suits, which can be styled in various ways, are the most sold items, making them a preferred choice for anyone looking to build a versatile wardrobe. While the double-breasted suit has been around for a while, modern designers like MrGuild have given it a contemporary update by incorporating bold patterns, colors, innovative cuts, and fabrics."

The brand has witnessed tremendous growth in its home market, the UK, with the double-breasted suit leading the way. In 2022, sales of this suit increased by 60%, and the trend is expected to continue to be best-sellers in 2023 due to their versatility and influence on people. The MrGuild green double-breasted has outsold all other colors after their wardrobe-staple grey and black styles.

Contact: Gee Beller - info@mrguild.com

