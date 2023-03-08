New York City, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - Gaggle Social was launched as a professional social networking platform that specializes in enterprise software hiring for technologies. This new platform provides hiring managers with the tools they need to streamline their technology recruitment by cutting down on time, money, and hassle during the hiring process while never having to work with any middleman.





Gaggle Social

Gaggle Social is an enterprise application-devoted social network and hiring platform meant to expedite technology employment. The company is committed to expanding the opportunities for enterprise application professionals. Rather than providing a universal solution, the company has instead applied its expertise to streamline and improve the hiring process without the use of traditional recruitment agencies or intermediaries.

The CEO of Gaggle Social has identified the biggest challenge in technology hiring as being the complexity of identifying the right talent and job opportunities to invest time in. This is particularly difficult given that job boards often cater to all industries with one-size-fits-all solutions, making it difficult for them to develop tailored solutions for specific industries. By leveraging these general purpose boards, technology recruiters can triple the hiring investment of companies seeking to hire talent or hire managed service providers.

Gaggle Social is a free-to-use networking platform that is cutting-edge because it is the only 3rd party recruiter-free job site and the only niche professional network focused on simplifying the complex process of enterprise technology hiring. Unlike other job boards that provide 3rd party recruiters with tools designed to make their lives easier and their services more expensive, Gaggle Social provides end-users with the functionality they need to increase the success rate of identifying the right talent, advertising their jobs cost-effectively, and marketing their skills better on their own.

The platform offers a range of features, including skills evaluation tools, automated statement of work document generation, reverse auction work category that allows contractors and consultancies to compete against each other live by providing flexibility, and much more. These features are designed to streamline the recruitment process and make it more efficient for both hiring managers and job seekers.





Join the Network

Gaggle Social is leading recent industry trends by addressing the issue of talent scarcity in a different way. Instead of accepting it as a fact, they are analyzing the strength and motivation of the channels through which businesses and talent connect. By optimizing their system to streamline communication, increase accessibility to information, and reduce recruitment costs, Gaggle Social is hoping to revolutionize the hiring process for enterprise technology professionals.

Jared Tang, the founder, has extensive experience in the startup industry and excels in laying the foundation for the marketing and communications departments. He has led creative and digital marketing campaigns for businesses and nonprofits alike in the Financial District of Manhattan's most competitive industries, including broadcasting, health and wellness, care coordination, enterprise software, recruitment, and technical implementation.

Gaggle Social is set to challenge the technology hiring status quo by providing a more efficient and streamlined approach to recruitment. The platform's features, combined with industry expertise, make it a promising addition to the industry, and it will be exciting to see how it continues to evolve in the future.

Press Contact Information:

Website - https://gagglesocial.com/

Press Contact - Jared Tang

3475436404

J.tang@gagglesocial.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157352