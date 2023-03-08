Casper, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - Oyster has launched a revolutionary educational program to introduce children to exciting careers through STEAM education.

Oyster's mission is to engage children's natural curiosity through the exploration of careers and professions and for them to experience 25 careers before they enter middle school. As part of the program, children discover their natural talents and gifts and determine a path toward success and fulfillment. Designed to be accessible to people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds, Oysterkits provide kinesthetic, hands-on learning experiences in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM).











The Oysterkit program provides access to a comprehensive range of 37 careers, including doctors, veterinarians, chefs, game designers, farmers, and aerospace engineers, among others. Their aim is to inspire and spark children's curiosity to explore various professions before reaching middle school and choosing electives.







To address the employment gap, Oysterkits aim to provide an affordable and accessible solution to improving STEM education for all children, showing them the way to their future while bridging the employment gap with retirees.

The Oyster program has been developed by experienced educators, researchers, and industry professionals who worked together to create a comprehensive, research-based, and highly engaging curriculum. It is grounded in the latest research on student motivation, learning, and engagement, and designed to meet the needs of today's diverse learners.

The Oysterkit is accessible to all children, regardless of their socioeconomic status, making it an excellent resource for schools, community centers, after-school programs, and families. The kits arrive in a box to classrooms, and teachers can easily integrate it into their lesson plans, as it aligns with common core and next-gen standards. Additionally, Oysterkit's online platform provides teachers with additional resources, such as video tutorials and lesson plan guides to support their teaching.





Moreover, the program aims to reduce the achievement gap between students from low-income families and their peers.

Oysterkit is not limited to virtual and traditional classroom settings. It is also an excellent resource for after-school programs, summer camps, community centers, and families.

Oyster's goal is to add one million kids annually to the program, and this can only be achieved through continued support and investment in STEAM education. As the world continues to change, it is crucial to prepare children for the future and provide them with the necessary skills to thrive in the workforce. Oysterkit is a step in the right direction towards achieving this goal, and motivating everyone to play a part in ensuring that every child has access to quality STEAM education.

