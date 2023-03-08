Mooring Advisory Group Inc.: MAG PR Launches New Anchor Content Division to Bridge Gap in the Startup Marketing Stack

Agency builds roster of journalists impacted by layoffs and other freelance professionals to meet high demand from tech startups seeking quality content

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Mooring Advisory Group, Inc. (MAG PR), a boutique PR agency serving early-stage, venture-backed tech startups across North America, today announced the launch of Anchor Content , a new specialty division focused on the production of engaging marketing content that helps startups elevate their brand visibility, reach their target audiences, establish thought leadership, and generate inbound leads. Anchor Content operates as an extension of MAG PR's core team, which has helped build the profiles of some of the fastest-growing and most innovative tech startups in the world.

Integrative communications programs generate numerous content marketing opportunities for startup founders and their team members, such as authoring contributed articles, generating media Q&A's and profiles, and producing educational material like white papers and survey reports. One major challenge for early-stage founders-who are typically hyperfocused on fundraising, building proof of concept, and leading lean teams-is the lack of time and resources to produce this collateral for their marketing stack.

The launch of Anchor Content helps bridge this gap, while also responding to the continued media layoffs, in which thousands of jobs have been cut over the last several years. "We recognize that the layoffs have had a tremendous impact across the media industry, so we're tapping into this pool of brilliant journalists and other freelancers who are eager to repurpose their expertise and produce top-notch content on a project basis, which benefits everyone involved," says Nina Pfister, Co-Founder of MAG PR.

Far too many highly qualified individuals, including those who possess decades of newsroom and reporting experience, are now seeking work. Anchor Content presents a unique opportunity for both professional writers and MAG PR. "It's been difficult watching so many of my peers lose their jobs, as media companies big and small look to slash costs and headcount," says Miranda Perez, a cross-topic multimedia journalist. "Anchor Content is a bright spot in the wake of these layoffs, opening up new avenues for exceptionally talented writers."

With experience ranging from cybersecurity to machine learning and cloud-based computing to generative AI, MAG PR's work has run the gamut of the tech startup ecosystem. For more information about Anchor Content services or to join its growing network of freelance writers, contact Crystal Ponti, Senior Manager of Creative Services at crystal@mooringadvisorygroup.com or visit our website: https://www.mooringadvisorygroup.com/anchor-content .

ABOUT MAG PR:

MAG PR is a boutique public relations agency that works hand-in-hand with early-stage, venture-backed tech startups and other transformational emerging brands across North America to develop innovative brand visibility programs that drive new opportunities for exposure and growth. The agency pairs its creative passion for storytelling with a deeper purpose - to help clients establish and maintain credibility as a market leader, boost brand affinity, and align with overarching marketing goals to generate top of funnel awareness. To learn more, visit www.mooringadvisorygroup.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Lauren Gill, MAG PR at lauren@mooringadvisorygroup.com

