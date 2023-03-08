ZetrOZ Systems to Showcase Sustained Acoustic Medicine sam 2.0 and sam X1 Units at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons 2023 Annual Meeting

The long-duration soft-tissue repair ultrasound device provides healthcare professionals with another proven method of accelerating and enhancing healing.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / ZetrOZ Systems will attend the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons 2023 Annual Meeting to present clinical data on the effectiveness of its sam® 2.0 and sam® X1 soft tissue healing devices and illustrate how sustained acoustic medicine has the potential to supercharge the healing process.

The conference will be at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, from March 7-11, 2023. Founded in 1933, and with more than 39,000 international members, the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) is the world's largest medical organization of musculoskeletal specialists. Its mission is to improve patient care and make orthopedic science more accessible.

"Sustained acoustic medicine is a powerful complement to the care that orthopedic surgeons provide," said Dr. George Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "With a track record of effectiveness in dozens of clinical studies and hundreds of thousands of cases, our cellular activating ultrasound device gives healthcare professionals another way to help their patients. We're looking forward to connecting with U.S. and international surgeons and sharing our experiences with them."

The sam® 2.0 and sam® X1 soft tissue treatment devices are the only FDA-cleared units of their kind approved for daily home use. Their low-intensity long-duration ultrasound treatment expedites the injury healing process and is clinically proven by over 30 studies to reduce joint pain, treat pain and improve function. With support from the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, and many other reputed health organizations, ZetrOZ has researched and developed sustained acoustic medicine technology into a powerful, non-invasive alternative to invasive surgery and potentially addictive pain medication.

Online registration has closed for first-time AAOS Annual Meeting attendees and non-members, but on-site registration is available at the Main Registration Area, located in the Venetian Convention & Expo Center, Hall G. See here for registration hours. A valid ID and proof of credentials (ex. a business card or a letter from an institution that includes a professional position) will be required. Email or call the AAOS Contact Center with registration questions at AAOSmeeting@xpressreg.net or 508-743-8504.

The team from sam® wearable ultrasound products would like to invite all physicians, distributors, and other medical professionals to a happy hour get-together on Wednesday, March 8, at Canaletto in The Venetian at 5:00 p.m. They have a designated space for a group get-together after the exhibitor floor closes.

The sam® wearable ultrasound products team looks forward to connecting over food, drinks and fun.

To learn more about ZetrOz, visit zetroz.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of +46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, which is designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

