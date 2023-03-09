Seed Group; BizAway: Seed Group onboards Italian start-up BizAway to revolutionize business travel in the UAE and the region

Signing ceremony of the strategic partnership between Seed Group and BizAway on February 20, 2023, at Seed Group Headquarters in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE and MILAN, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has welcomed Italian scale-up BizAway as its new strategic partner with an aim to empower and revolutionize business travel experiences for customers in the UAE and the region. As a single, quick solution to book and manage business trips with just a click, BizAway combines the efficiency of technology with a complete travel solution to optimize time and create a memorable business travel experience.





The strategic partnership has been designed to help and guide BizAway in bringing its business travel solutions to the UAE and the region, tending to a growing number of people traveling across the world for work from here. Per this partnership, Seed Group will facilitate BizAway's growth and expansion with guidance on how to reach the right audience, access top decision-makers in the government as well as the private sector, and contribute to making business travel easier and more seamless.

BizAway is a corporate travel agency and technology company based in Italy, Spain, Albania and now UAE, offering an all-in-one platform developed to simplify every aspect of business travel. BizAway was born from a team of developers and professionals specialized in business travel with the aim of facilitating the business travel experience. With constant updates and continuous evolution, the platform guarantees users optimal management of time and available resources on the back of sophisticated yet easy-to-use software.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said, "Business travel is common in the UAE and the region, given that a number of international and internationally operated organizations have their bases here. In this context, having BizAway's expertise in the region will ease a lot of pain points in business travel.

He added, "BizAway's solutions are designed to support local corporations and the UAE's goal of digitalization perfectly. This gives them an edge and the ability to disrupt the business travel industry in the UAE and the GCC at large, especially when the value of business travel spending in the GCC has been pegged at over USD 30 billion. We look forward to a powerful association with BizAway."

Luca Carlucci, CEO of BizAway, said, "We are incredibly honored that Seed Group has selected BizAway to form a partnership with. This allows businesses and corporations in the EMEA region to digitize in the field of business travel. Our company is an innovative leader in the business travel industry, with the goal of redefining the entire experience and offering our customers a superior level of service through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. Our company's top priority has always been to meet the needs of our customers and provide them with a unique and unforgettable experience."

He added, "We are in line with the UAE's vision of promoting continuous development and the implementation of digital strategies within the country, and we are ready to support companies that want to digitize and optimize their business travel function."

BizAway offers an indispensable tool for managing business trips at 360° in a simple and transparent way, along with travel agency services and travel risk management.

Seed Group is a notable force in the technology, healthcare, hospitality, and telecommunications landscapes in the Middle East. Over the past 20 years, it has formed successful strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions to accelerate sustainable market entry and presence within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

About BizAway

BizAway was born in January 2015 with the goal of simplifying the management of business travel for companies. Its founders, Luca Carlucci (CEO) and Flavio Del Bianco (CTO), combined their passions for travel and technology to create proprietary software capable of offering an agile and flexible service.

Thanks to its digital platform, BizAway offers customized solutions to streamline business travel management, improve productivity, and lower costs for companies. The company has offices in Italy (Spilimbergo and Milan), in Spain (Barcelona and Vigo) and Albania (Shkodër).

Since its creation, BizAway has achieved considerable success, with a team of over 160 employees, over 500,000 bookings and more than 10 million euros in savings for the over 800 companies it works with (including BDO, Menarini, Telepass, Chiliz, Scalapay and the European Judo Union). For more information, visit https://bizaway.com/en/

About Seed Group

Over the past 20 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group's goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organizations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Seed Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region, helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet The Private Office's criteria. For more information, visit www.seedgroup.com .

BizAway Media Contact

Tommaso Urban

+44 20 3868 7502

tommaso.urban@bizaway.com

Seed Group Media Contact

Nomarie Jean Lacsamana

+971 4 373 5068

jean@seedgroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2018976/Seed_Group_BizAway.jpg

