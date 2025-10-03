Industry experts are collaborating to combine the best of their travel and expense software, services, and marketplace to deliver more customer and supplier value and announce:

Complete by SAP Concur and Amex GBT ("Complete"), a new next-gen travel and expense solution

Amex GBT Egencia integration with Concur Expense offering customers a seamless travel and expense experience

American Express Global Business Travel, which is operated by Global Business Travel Group, Inc., (NYSE: GBTG) (Amex GBT), a leading software and services company for travel, expense, and meetings events, today announced a strategic alliance with SAP Concur, a global leader in travel and expense management, in a bold step forward to transform business travel management. The alliance is committed to deliver a new Concur Expense integration for Amex GBT Egencia customers, and the co-creation of a new next-gen solution, Complete built with customers' preferences at the forefront including booking, servicing, expense, payments, and marketplace all in one seamless experience.

When released, Complete is planned to offer customers:

AI-powered UX and personalization to drive better traveler experiences.

Greater access and use of travel and expense data to improve policy compliance and spend management.

Access to richer airline, hotel, ground, and rail content and the next generation of modern retailing.

One app and one view across online and offline for a consistent traveler experience serviceable across all channels.

A single Amex GBT and SAP Concur team for seamless account management, support, and service.

The ability to benefit from combined AI offerings using insights from the extensive data sets and experience of Concur Travel and Expense and Amex GBT's software, services and marketplace that represent millions of trips and transactions to fine-tune experiences in near real-time.

Evan Konwiser, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Amex GBT said: "This bold step forward with SAP Concur reimagines how travel and expense solutions can deliver unprecedented value to our customers and their travelers in the AI age. Our unique collaboration empowers us to build new software together that deeply integrates our data, marketplace, and servicing capabilities across both travel and expense to deliver the future that the industry seeks."

Fred Fredericks, General Manager and Chief Product Officer, SAP Concur said: "This strategic alliance represents the future of travel and expense management. With SAP Concur's technology and expertise and Amex GBT's unmatched marketplace, software and service plus our mutual AI capabilities, we plan to deliver a solution that helps make business travel not only easier, but smarter and more impactful for organizations everywhere."

More integration, features and functionality will be announced as available in 2025, with quarterly feature releases starting in 2026. Complete is planned to be available for use by members of GBT Partner Solutions and Amex GBT's other global partner networks.

Learn more about Complete by SAP Concur and Amex GBT here or visit us October 15-16 in New York at the Business Travel Show Americas.

