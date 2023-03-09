Intrusion, Inc.: Intrusion Partners with NetFoundry to Support the U.S. Federal Government's Zero Trust Cybersecurity Standards

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / Intrusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) announced its partnership with NetFoundry, creator of the world's most used open source zero trust networking platform, to build a leading Zero Trust Network Access Solution. Intrusion Shield Endpoint helps businesses protect vital data - using zero trust architecture.

"The newly released Federal Cybersecurity Strategy reinforces the Zero Trust Approach and makes it clear that the technology industry must begin to take more responsibility for protecting the public from cybercriminals, and other threat actors," said Tony Scott, CEO of Intrusion. "The continued vitality of the United States economy and its valuable businesses, institutions, and public services will increasingly depend on a much more secure digital infrastructure. The tech industry must take a lead and help shift the burden of poor cybersecurity from the individual to the builders and operators of our technology infrastructure who have the right skills, long-term economic incentives, and the scale to do so. Intrusion is proud to partner with NetFoundry to help accelerate this transformation."

"Intrusion was far ahead of the new Federal Cybersecurity Strategy," said Michael Kochanik, co-founder and CRO of NetFoundry. "We have been working together for some time to integrate NetFoundry's zero trust networking into Intrusion Shield Endpoint, giving immediate benefit to customers."

NetFoundry, the creator of OpenZiti, and provider of CloudZiti. OpenZiti is the world's most used open source zero trust networking platform, and CloudZiti provides Ziti as NaaS, with hosted global network fabrics. Ziti enables developers to embed zero trust networking inside solutions, such as individual apps, APIs, browsers, proxies, and IoT, so that zero trust overlays are integrated into the app, everywhere the app goes, rather than being dependent on underlying networks or clouds.

Intrusion Shield Endpoint uses a peer-to-peer (P2P) encrypted network overlay that allows users to securely access defined network endpoints via an approved physical device, credentials, and security certificate. The solution adds further protection by blocking all unwanted inbound and outbound communications on each endpoint using the Intrusion Global Threat Engine.

About NetFoundry

NetFoundry transforms secure networking into a developer platform, in the same manner in which cloud transformed compute into a platform. Organizations use the NaaS (CloudZiti) and open source (OpenZiti) options for secure, reliable connectivity for any use case, including APIs, IoT and remote management. With Ziti, network security is no longer dependent on underlying networks, infrastructure and configuration.

Learn more at netfoundry.io

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion, Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas. The Company offers its customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of over 8.5 billion IP addresses. After years of gathering global internet intelligence and working exclusively with government entities, the company released its first commercial product in 2021. Intrusion Shield allows businesses to incorporate a zero trust, reputation-based security solution into their existing infrastructure. Intrusion Shield observes traffic flow and instantly blocks known malicious or unknown connections from entering or exiting a network to help protect against zero-day and ransomware attacks. Incorporating Intrusion Shield into a network can elevate an organization's overall security posture by enhancing the performance and decision-making of other solutions in its cybersecurity architecture.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, comments about the performance of protections provided by our Intrusion Shield product and any other words that react to management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. They involve several risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the chances that our products and solutions do not perform as anticipated or do not meet with widespread market acceptance. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors."

