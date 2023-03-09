PRESS RELEASE: NACONCONNECT 2023: WHERE GAMEPLAY CAME FIRST!





NACONCONNECT 2023: WHERE GAMEPLAY CAMEFIRST!

Lesquin, 9 March 2023 - The first NACON Connect of 2023 has just ended, where the French publisher shared a wide variety of exciting announcements, new information and - more importantly - gameplay footage from this year's games catalogue. The online conference, broadcast from the heart of Paris, showcased 16 games, including a variety of multiple sports, racing and action-adventure titles.

See everything shared during NACON Connect on demand:

https://youtu.be/oSBzONLqVd0

The electrifying NACON Connect conference showcased what players can expect to experience in-game for several titles. Gameplay was also shown for the very first time for many of the titles that were announced previously at the last NACON Connect, including Ravenswatch, which releases into Early Access on 6 April; Gangs of Sherwood, with its explosive gameplay; and RoboCop: Rogue City, which showed off the investigative side of its gameplay and the true FPS experience it offers.

There were several sports game announcements, plus new details on the release date for the World War I psychological horror Ad Infinitum.

And that's not all… NACON also released four titles today (9 March): Clash: Artifacts of Chaos and Transport Fever 2: Console Edition, as well as Nintendo Switch versions of Session:Skate Sim and Train Life: A Railway Simulator.

Fans can now find exclusive gameplay and interviews with the developers on the Steam pages of most games.

See below to learn more about all the game information shared at NACON Connect as well as related images and videos.

* * *

FOUR NEW SPORTS GAMES ANNOUNCED

Watch the sports games announcement trailer - ESRB| PEGI UK/ Explore new content on the games' Steam pages.



TOUR DE FRANCE 2023, PRO CYCLING MANAGER 2023

Developed by Cyanide studio, Tour de France 2023 and Pro Cycling Manager 2023 will be released on 8 June, with the announcement including various gameplay images that revealed the first elements of the games' official content.

Mark 8 June in your calendars for Pro Cycling Manager 2023 on PC, and Tour de France 2023 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

RUGBY 24

Rugby 24 was also announced during the conference with a teaser trailer. The game includes the Rugby World Cup 2023 along with over 130 licensed national teams - the highest number ever seen in a rugby game to date! It will be released on 7 September 2023, the day before the opening match for Rugby World Cup France 2023.

TIEBREAK: OFFICIAL GAME OF THE ATP|WTA

NACON is also excited to announce Tiebreak: Official Game of the ATP Tour and Hologic WTA Tour. Developed by sports game specialists Big Ant Studios, it offers a next-level tennis gaming experience that captures the energy and action of the global Tours, and builds on the success of NACON's AO2 and Tennis World Tour titles.

The game is due for release in 2023 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC.

FOUR GAME RELEASES

CLASH: ARTIFACTS OF CHAOS - THE LATEST GAME FROM ACE TEAM STUDIO IS NOW AVAILABLE

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos is a unique action-adventure game in terms of its gameplay and art direction. You play as Pseudo, a solitary and withdrawn warrior as he embarks on a quest across the hostile lands of Zenozoik. The game is available from today on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5.

Watch the launch trailer - ESRB| PEGI UK/ Explore new content on the game's Steam page.

TRANSPORT FEVER 2: CONSOLE EDITION

SESSION: SKATE SIM

Already available on PC, PS5TM, PS4 TM, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Session: Skate Sim arrives on Nintendo Switch in North America today and on 16 March in the rest of the world. A significant amount of work was spent adapting the controls to ensure this version offers optimal in-game skating sensations. The first part of the game has also been redesigned to make the first steps on the board easier.

Developed by skaters for skaters, Session: Skate Sim recreates the golden age of skating in the 1980s. With a unique gameplay system offering an ultra-realistic experience, a variety of iconic skate spots in the United States, and the chance to immortalise every session with the built-in video editor, Session: Skate Sim sets a new benchmark for the sport.

Watch the launch trailer - ESRB| PEGI UK/ Explore new content on the game's Steam page.

TRAIN LIFE: A RAILWAY SIMULATOR

After its first stop on PC, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in 2022, Train Life: A Railway Simulator is arriving at the next platform - Nintendo Switch - today! In North America, the Nintendo Switch version will arrive on 28 March. Developed by the studio Simteract, you become both a train driver and the boss of the rail company. You will drive iconic and faithfully recreated trains, travel on thousands of kilometers of tracks, hire employees, buy new trains, and build your rail network as part of a fun and authentic experience.

Watch the new trailer - ESRB| PEGI UK

NEW GAMEPLAY FOOTAGE

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: GOLLUM

More of Daedalic's Untold Story was revealed today in a trailer featuring Gollum's extraordinary adventure in search of his Precious. The original story takes you to several regions of Middle-earth where you meet well-known characters from the books of J.R.R. Tolkien. You will need remarkable agility and guile to avoid the dangers en route. Be part of Gollum's journey in 2023 on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox?One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Watch the story trailer - ESRB| PEGI UK/ Explore new content on the game's Steam page.

ROBOCOP: ROGUE CITY - PROTECT THE INNOCENT AND UPHOLD THE LAW

Part Man. Part Machine. All Cop. A new gameplay video of RoboCop: Rogue City was shown at NACON Connect 2023. Developed by Teyon, the team behind the successful Terminator: Resistance, you play as Alex Murphy as you explore Detroit and make dialogue choices in this first-person shooter.

RoboCop: Rogue City will be available in September 2023 on Playstation®5, Xbox Series and PC

Watch the gameplay trailer - ESRB| PEGI UK/ Find the game's Steam page.

AD INFINITUM

The new trailer of pure gameplay shown at NACON Connect takes you inside the mind of a young man who seems trapped between two worlds: his life in the family home in Berlin, and the trenches of the First World War, which are inhabited by strange creatures.

The team at the development studio Hekate have been working on this passion project over the last three years after devising the concept almost 10 years ago during their studies. Their love of psychological horror games is evident as they have created a unique world, an original story, and an atmosphere that takes you inside the tortured mind of the protagonist.

Play Ad Infinitum in September on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Watch the gameplay trailer with commentary - ESRB| PEGI UK/ Explore new content on the game's Steam page.

GANGS OF SHERWOOD

Announced at the previous NACON Connect, Gangs of Sherwood reveals today a first gameplay video. This action-adventure game promises to be an explosive experience played solo or in co-op multiplayer up to 4 players in a reimagined Robin Hood world. You can play as four emblematic characters of the legend: Robin Hood, Maid Marian, Friar Tuck and Little John. For more information on Gangs of Sherwood, visit the game's Steam pageand watch the new video showing 10 minutes of gameplay with commentary from the developers.

Gangs of Sherwood will release in Fall 2023 on Playstation®5, Xbox Series and PC.

Watch the gameplay reveal trailer - ESRB| PEGI UK/ Explore new content on the game's Steam page.

RAVENSWATCH

Developed by the talented French team at Passtech Games, Ravenswatch presented its concept via a gameplay trailer with commentary, which described the basics of the world, co-op play and combat. Building on the success of Curse of the Dead Gods, up to four players can play as the heroes of famous tales and legends in Ravenswatch. You must work together to defeat the hordes of the Nightmare. Planned for an Early Access release on 6 April 2023 on Steam, Ravenswatch will be available on all platforms when it officially releases in 2024.

Watch the gameplay trailer with commentary - ESRB| PEGI UK/ Explore new content on the game's Steam page.

TT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 is the official game of the Tourist Trophy, the most dangerous motorcycling race in the world. The fifth section of the official course, which is available in the game in full, was shown at NACON Connect. The footage featured the village of Crosby with its many tight bends and open landscape, building anticipation for the game's release. This year, the teams at RaceWard from NACON Studio Milan have added a new "Open Road" feature, which offers over 200km of roads recreated at 1:1 scale. You now have the chance to freely ride the official course and the Isle of Man's inland roads. TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 will be available on PC, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch in May 2023.

Watch the gameplay clip - ESRB| PEGI UK/ Explore new content on the game's Steam page.

WAR HOSPITAL

Developed by Polish studio Brave Lamb, War Hospital is a story-driven management and survival game in which you need to make difficult moral choices. During NACON Connect, War Hospital showed new gameplay footage in a trailer that featured the story of an injured soldier.

In War Hospital, you take charge of a field hospital during the Great War and must treat the injured that arrive while managing the hospital's staff and resources. War Hospital?is planned for release on PC and consoles on August the 31st 2023.

Watch the gameplay trailer "Letter to Elisabeth" - ESRB| PEGI UK/ Explore new content on the game's Steam page.

* * *

Watch NACON Connect 2023 on demand here: https://youtu.be/oSBzONLqVd0

Explore more content for all the games presented at NACON Connect on their respective Steam pages.

