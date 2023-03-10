



TOKYO, Mar 10, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it was selected as the winner of the "Basic Achievement Grand Prize" at the "2023 J-Win Diversity Award" held by non-profit organization Japan Women's Innovative Network (NPO J-Win).The "J-Win Diversity Award" has been held annually since 2008 with the aim of accelerating the promotion of diversity and inclusion (D&I) in Japanese companies by awarding leading businesses that are promoting D&I. Among the Company Prizes, Eisai was selected as the winner of the "Basic Achievement Grand Prize", which is the highest award within the "Basic Category" covering businesses who demonstrate the significance and purpose of female empowerment, developing systems and frameworks with set goals, and are taking action as a first step towards D&I promotion.Reasons For Award-Winner SelectionPromoting D&I by viewing acquisition of diverse human talents and their successes as essential for realizing their corporate concept. While promoting company-wide initatives with the "DE&I (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) Promotion Committee", encouraging independent activities appropriate to onsite challenges through "DE&I projects" at each department. Further expansion in the number of female managers is expected down the road.Highly Regarded Measures/Initiatives1) Top management commitment and promotional framework for D&I- Promoting D&I by regarding acquisition and retention of diverse human talents and their successes as essential to evolve the "hhc (human health care)" concept and realize an "hhceco company"- Promoting activities by division, setting up "DE&I Projects" for global functions, such as corporate, R&D and manufacturing operations as well as each regional function, in parallel with implementing the "DE&I Promotion Committee" throughout the company.- Plans to introduce a new personnel assessment system from FY 2023, which utilizes a behavioral assessment item "Diversity & Synergy" to further focus on diversity.2) Developing female leaders- Implementing E-Win (Eisai Women's Innovative Network) program to encourage personal growth and foster career awareness/aspirations3) Reforming corporate culture/promoting increased awareness- Promoting dialogues within the organization by leveraging monthly engagement surveyEisai's corporate concept (also known as the hhc Concept) is to give first thought to patients and the people in the daily living domain, and increase the benefits that healthcare provides to them as well as meet their diversified healthcare needs worldwide. Eisai aims to realize the spiral of knowledge generated by diversity, regardless of differences in nationality, gender, age, etc., leading to the creation of innovation. Eisai also acquired third party appraisals including "Platinum Kurumin", an accreditation for organizations implementing high level parenting support by Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, as well as "the New Diversity Management Selection 100" and "Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations" by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.Eisai is promoting DE&I throughout the company to ensure it has the diversity to meet increasingly diverse needs of patients and the people in the daily living domain.For more information about Eisai's DE&I promotion, please visit it's corporate website.