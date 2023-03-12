Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4043/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and in Week 10 ATX TR went lower, losing 2,66 percent to 7274 points. Stocks of Vienna Airport were best in ATXprime, leaving the IFM Offer behind. News came from Vienna Stock Exchange, AT&S, A1 Group, Andritz, Zumtobel, Frequentis, Addiko, Palfinger, Lenzing, voestalpine and Frequentis. These News are spoken by the absolutely smart Alison. Please rate my Podcast on Apple Podcasts (or Spotify): ...

