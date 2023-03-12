AT&S: Due to the current market environment, AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft is adapting the investment project in Kulim, Malaysia, until further notice. The growth rate will be adjusted to the market conditions and the medium-term targets will be postponed by one year to the financial year 2026/27. The main reasons for this are high inventory levels across the IC substrates supply chain combined with weaker demand will lead to reduced market growth in 2023. AT&S is therefore in dialog with a major customer in order to adjust capacities and financing contributions to the current market environment. AT&S currently assumes that parts of the investment project in Kulim will be realized at a later date than previously planned.AT&S: ...

