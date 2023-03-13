Impact Fusion International Inc.'s Production Team Made Available its Proprietary Brand of SGP+ in a SuperSax

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Impact Fusion International Inc. (OTC PINK:IFUS)

The Company announced today, that at the request of its present customer base, all of whom are hands-on ranchers with herds ranging from 15 to 500-plus head of cattle, Impact Fusion's production team made available its proprietary technology of SGP+ in a SuperSax.

SuperSax allows the Company to efficiently deliver its SGP+ brand of its supplement directly to its customer base in a cost-effective manner that enables the end user to load, unload and store large quantities of SGP+ with relative ease. Each SuperSax holds 750 lbs of SGP+ in re-usable containers designed to be user friendly.

Until now, customers had options of picking up SGP+ in loose format or in bales. It has been determined that SuperSax are the most efficient method of delivering our product from our plant in Napoleonville, LA to our end users in Louisiana, Texas, and beyond. SuperSax can be transported on flat bed trailers, in box trailers, in pickup trucks for trials, or in box cars. Storage of delivered product is much more convenient for ranchers and for dairymen. We will continue to accommodate customers' preferred delivery options.

Marc Walther, CEO, stated: "I have recently visited a number of ranches where I have witnessed cattle and goats of all ages feeding vigorously on SGP+. On a personal note, having invested years on the development, refinement and enhancement of SGP+ along with our scientific advisors, it has been a heartwarming experience to witness such an enthusiastic response by both the animals and ranchers. Additionally, the reports we are receiving from these ranchers as seen by visits and on-going videos and pictures of herd performance is exciting."

If you are a rancher and require more information about SGP+ and our current pricing please contact the Company by email at impactfusionintl@gmail.com or call 1-800-775-4130.

Please visit our website at https://www.impactfusionbrands.com/nutri-mastic-2/ for more information about our proprietary formula Nutri-Mastic.

About Impact Fusion International Inc.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well-being of humans and animals.

The information contained in this release includes some statement that are not purely historical and that are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our and their management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including our financial condition, results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipates," "believes," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "might," "plans," "possible," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "would" and similar expressions, or the negatives of such terms, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and the potential effects on the parties and the corporate and administrative transactions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Updates can be found at the official Impact Fusion Twitter account @impactfusionl

Contact:

Impact Fusion International Inc.

204 Highway 1011

Napoleonville LA 70390

1-800-775-4130

Email: impactfusionintl@gmail.com

https://www.impactfusionbrands.com/brands

https://www.impactfusionint.com

SOURCE: Impact Fusion International Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743357/Impact-Fusion-International-Incs-Production-Team-Made-Available-its-Proprietary-Brand-of-SGPTM-in-a-SuperSax