The ASSEMBLY Show South to Offer Valuable Presentations in Learning Theater at Trade Show Taking Place in Nashville April 5-6

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / The ASSEMBLY Show South will offer several education sessions in the Learning Theater on the show floor giving attendees a chance to increase their knowledge on assembly technology. Subject matter experts from Epson Robots, Bosch Rexroth Corp, JR Automation, Rhino Tool House, and Starline will join the Manufacturers' Agents National Association (MANA) and University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services (UT CIS) for an opportunity to educate manufacturing professionals at this trade show and conference taking place April 5-6 at the Music City Center Convention Center in Nashville with pre-conference workshops and a welcome reception scheduled for Tuesday, April 4th.

"We invite the industry to see the new products and technology on the trade show floor and participate in the education sessions being offered by our partners. These sessions are a great way to dive deep into important topics such as automated assembly, industry 4.0, robotic precision and much more," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher of ASSEMBLY Magazine. "We are also thrilled to be partnering with the University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services to offer a free half day showcase on Thursday on Collaborative Robots Technology. Attendees will have a chance to gain an introduction to Cobots, including application examples, hardware and system control, and then spend the afternoon with time for hands-on programming activities using Cobots provided by Blue Collar Automation."

The education program for The ASSEMBLY Show South will kick off on Wednesday, April 5th with Schneider Electric's Kenneth Engel who will explore supply chain resilience and risk management strategies in the wake of numerous shortages plaguing manufacturers during his keynote presentation on Rethinking the Supply Chain.

The following sessions will be held on Wednesday in the Learning Theater from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm:

Why Automate? - Manufacturing Considerations in Today's New Normal by Scott Marsic, Epson Robots

by Scott Marsic, Epson Robots Complete and Harmonized Automated Assembly by Rob McArdle, Bosch Rexroth Corp.

by Rob McArdle, Bosch Rexroth Corp. Industry 4.0 Solutions for Smart Manufacturing by Dan Barerra, Bosch Rexroth Corp.

by Dan Barerra, Bosch Rexroth Corp. Building Automation for Flexibility and Speed to Market by Craig Fahrnbach, JR Automation

by Craig Fahrnbach, JR Automation Get Your Plant Future-Ready by Adrian Sanchez, Starline

by Adrian Sanchez, Starline Beyond Integration: A Solutions Approach to Industry 4.0. by Joel Kapellusch, Rhino Tool House

by Joel Kapellusch, Rhino Tool House Success or Failure With Reps - It's Not Business, It's Personal by Charles M. Cohon, Manufacturers' Agents National Association and Marty Grimes, Assembly Solutions Inc.

by Charles M. Cohon, Manufacturers' Agents National Association and Marty Grimes, Assembly Solutions Inc. "Best In Show" Nominee Showdown - hear from the 10 nominees that have been selected for the Best in Show awards. Winners are to be announced Thursday at 9:30 am.

The Learning Theater on Thursday, April 6 will offer the following sessions from 9:30 am to 2:15 pm

Best in Show Awards presented by John Sprovieri, Editor in Chief, ASSEMBLY Magazine

presented by John Sprovieri, Editor in Chief, ASSEMBLY Magazine The Next Level of Robotic Precision by Brad Klippstein, Bosch Rexroth Corp.

by Brad Klippstein, Bosch Rexroth Corp. Collaborative Robots Technology Showcase. Brennan Dugger, Blue Collar Automation and Danny Norman, University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services will discuss how Collaborative robots (cobots) are designed to be cost-effective and safe and to share a workspace with humans, making automation easier than ever before for businesses of all sizes. Additionally, they will provide examples on why cobots are increasingly attractive to manufacturers who require flexible solutions for their growing product mix but may not have the scale of work or capital resources needed to justify larger investments in automation systems. (10:45 am - 2:15 pm)

On Tuesday, April 4th The ASSEMBLY Show South will offer four pre-conference workshops on A Lean Journey to I4.0; Reliability in Electronics: Encapsulation Techniques & Low Pressure Molding; Automated Assembly: Custom Systems, Cobots, Parts Feeding, Industry 4.0 & More; and Vehicle Electrification and US Manufacturing: Building The EV While We Drive it. For more information about the workshops and to register, click here.

The sold-out trade show floor, which will be open on Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6, will feature 150 leading vendors with working machinery and live demonstrations for attendees to interact with, including Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsors Desoutter Industrial Tools and Bosch Rexroth; and Bronze Sponsors Schmidt Technology, Tutelar Technologies, and Weiss North America. These companies will feature emerging trends and technologies related to assembly equipment and products including solutions for autonomous & electric mobility, robotics, automated assembly, fastening tools, pressing & riveting, and Industry 4.0 as well as a Learning Theater featuring exhibitor presentations. For access to the floor plan, click here.

The ASSEMBLY Show South taking place on April 4-6, 2023 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN and The ASSEMBLY Show taking place on October 24-26, 2023 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL are sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

