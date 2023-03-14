OKYO Pharma LTD: OKYO Pharma Limited announces U.S.$5.74 million Global Private Placement and investment by directors and members of senior management

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

LONDON, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (Nasdaq: OKYO; LSE: OKYO) ("OKYO" or the "Company"), an ophthalmology-focused bio-pharmaceutical company developing OK-101 to treat dry eye disease ("DED") to address the significant unmet need in this multi-billion-dollar market, is pleased to announce a "reasonable best efforts" offering of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the "U.S. Offering") and a subscription for new ordinary shares of no par value (the "Ordinary Shares") (the "Subscription" and, together with the U.S. Offering, the "Global Private Placement").

OKYO will issue 3,503,665 new ADSs (representing 227,738,225 new Ordinary Shares) ("New ADSs") to certain investors at a price of U.S.$1.50 per New ADS ("U.S. Offering Price") raising gross proceeds of approximately U.S.$5.3 million (before deducting expenses). Each New ADS offered in the U.S. Offering represents 65 Ordinary Shares. No commissions are payable by the Company to any brokers or third parties.

OKYO will also issue 8,673,658 new Ordinary Shares (the "Subscription Shares") to investors (including Gabriele Cerrone) at a price of U.S. $0.23 per new Subscription Share (equivalent to U.S.$1.50 per New ADS) raising gross proceeds of approximately U.S.$0.1 million (before deducting expenses). No commissions are payable by the Company to any brokers or third parties.

All New ADSs and Subscription Shares to be sold in the Global Private Placement will be offered by the Company. utilising the full balance of the Company's headroom to admit securities to listing.

OKYO intends to use the net proceeds of the Global Private Placement to advance OK-101 to fund the initial Phase 2 clinical trial of OK-101 in DED patients, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Certain directors and members of the senior management of the Company (specified in the table below), who are persons discharging managerial responsibilities for the purposes of UK MAR (each, a "PDMR") and related parties for the purposes of International Financial Reporting Standards (each, a "Related Party"), had deferred all or part of their fees and salaries (as applicable) for an extended period and have now agreed to take payment of these deferred amounts in new Ordinary Shares (calculated by reference to the U.S. Offering Price) as demonstration of their support for the Company and their confidence in its prospects ("Management Ordinary Shares").

Related Party Position Number of existing Ordinary Shares held Number of existing Ordinary Shares held as a percentage of all existing Ordinary Shares Number of Management Ordinary Shares issued Interest in Ordinary Shares on Admission Percentage of issued Ordinary Shares on Admission Gabriele Cerrone * Non-Executive Chairman 553,053,615 39% 6,500,000 559,553,615 34% Gary S. Jacob Chief Executive Officer 812,500 0% 2,166,667 2,979,167 0% Keeren Shah Chief Financial Officer - - 1,083,355 1,083,355 0% Dr. Raj Patil Chief Scientific Officer - - 1,083,355 1,083,355 0% John Brancaccio Non Executive Director - - 554,561 554,561 0% Willy Simon Non Executive Director 307,100



0% 274,560 581,660 0%

* Gabriele Cerrone is the ultimate beneficial owner of the Ordinary Shares specified through his wholly-owned entities, Planwise Group Limited and Panetta Partners Limited.

The issuances of Management Ordinary Shares constitute a series of "related party transactions" for the purposes of DTR 7.3, but do not, in aggregate, constitute a "material related transaction".

The closing of the U.S. Offering is expected to occur on March 14, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-268675) relating to the securities being sold in the U.S. Offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 5, 2022, and became effective on March 8, 2023. A final U.S. prospectus related to the U.S. Offering (the "U.S. Prospectus") will be filed and made available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/. The U.S. Offering is being made only by means of a U.S. Prospectus.

The 227,738,225 new Ordinary Shares underlying the New ADSs, 2,173,658 of the Subscription Shares and 2,166,710 of the Management Ordinary Shares, in aggregate 232,078,593 new Ordinary Shares, will be issued under the Company's existing shareholder authorities, on a non-pre-emptive basis, and are expected to be admitted to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc at 8.00 a.m. (GMT) on March 15, 2023 ("Admission"), utilising the full balance of the Company's headroom to admit securities to listing absent the publication of a prospectus.

The balance of 9,495,788 Management Ordinary Shares (comprised of new Ordinary Shares to be issued to the Directors and according falling within an exemption for the requirement for the publication of a prospectus), are expected to be admitted to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc at 8.00 a.m. (GMT) on March 18, 2023.

Total voting rights

Following Admission of all of the Ordinary Shares comprised in the Global Private Placement, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 1,658,792,349 and this number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Market soundings, as defined in UK MAR, were taken in respect of the Global Private Placement with the result that certain persons became aware of this inside information, as permitted by UK MAR. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain and therefore those persons that received inside information in the market sounding are no longer in possession of such inside information relating to the Company and its securities.

For the purposes of UK MAR, the person who arranged the release of this information is Gary S. Jacob, Chief Executive Officer of OKYO.

About OKYO

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; NASDAQ: OKYO) is a life sciences company admitted to listing on NASDAQ and on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc. OKYO is focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain. For further information, please visit www.okyopharma.com.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including market conditions, whether the Global Private Placement is completed and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Global Private Placement. The Company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

