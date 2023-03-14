RACING FORCE S.P.A: Racing Force begins the expansion of Ronco Scrivia main headquarter

The investment supports the demand growth and the diversification projects,

with a positive effect on local territory and employment



Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), March 14th, 2023 - Racing Force S.p.A., parent company of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production, and marketing of safety components for motorsports worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth segment in Milan (RFG) and Paris (ALRFG), announces the start of the expansion plan for the main Group's headquarter in Ronco Scrivia, part of Metropolitan City of Genova. Following the construction work, scheduled to be completed in 2024, Racing Force Group will be able to increase manufacturing and stock capacity to service its customers and its subsidiary companies in Bahrain and United States.

The total plant surface area will go up from the current 8,000 to 12,000 square metres, with a 50% increase, and the work will not impact the daily activities. During the design phase, a particular emphasis on environmental sustainability has been put in place, adopting solutions as a solar power plant to produce electricity, a meteoric water recovery system, and the selection of environmentally friendly materials, which will help to optimize the energy demand of the building.

The Ronco Scrivia building enlargement project fits into the general development strategy for all the main Group's offices, in particular the ones of Sakhir, Bahrain, and Mooresville, United States. The goal is responding to the constant growth demand for the OMP, Bell, Zeronoise and Racing Spirit branded products, and supporting all the diversification programs already underway, which will start to be reality in 2024. Currently, Racing Force deploys over 500

employees globally, and the headquarters expansion will bring further recruitments in the immediate future, along a positive impact on the local economy.

The announcement comes after the kick-off of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, in which Racing Force Group is committed with a broad technology deployment, as in other major car racing series as FIA World Rally Championship, FIA Formula E World Championship, and NASCAR Cup Series and IndyCar Series in the Unites States. In the last five seasons (2018-2022), the Racing Force Group products contributed to secure 37 out of 53 world titles.

Paolo Delprato, Racing Force Group President and CEO, commented: "Our growth strategy reaches now another key step. Following the start of the expansion program of the Bahrain's Sakhir plant, in partnership with Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), it's now the turn of Ronco Scrivia headquarter, located in Metropolitan City of Genova. These projects, together the one ready to be launched in the United States, are crucial to support the expected growth on the market, to further empower our service level and to make Racing Force Group ready for 2024, when our diversification programs will start to become tangible numbers".

