Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro Group Acquires Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Startup Delivering Next-Gen Drone-Based AI Video Processing Capabilities

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Safe Pro Group Inc. ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of safety and security solutions for people and infrastructure, today announced that it has launched Safe Pro AI, an Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Machine Learning ("ML") -focused subsidiary through the acquisition of privately held Demining Development LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Safe Pro AI's award-winning artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and computer vision capabilities enable the rapid, automated processing of aerial and ground-based imagery making it an ideal solution for a number of applications including demining and in law enforcement and security. The technology currently is being applied to the identification, classification, and clearance of landmines. Built with an extensive proprietary landmine and unexploded ordnance ("UXO") dataset, Safe Pro AI can rapidly detect threats from aerial imagery, relaying precise GPS location and actionable reporting information to decision makers and ground personnel, greatly increasing the scale and efficacy of remediation efforts versus existing human and dog-based identification methods. Through the combination of AI, ML, and drone technologies, Safe Pro's new demining solution directly address the limitations of current mine/UXO clearance methodologies which can be slow, expensive, and dangerous.

"The closing of our third and latest acquisition and the launch of Safe Pro AI marks the culmination of our strategic plan for Safe Pro Group, bringing together the key technologies and solutions urgently required by government, law enforcement and humanitarian organizations for their critical safety and security missions," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group. "Leveraging almost a decade of service supporting organizations including the UN, government, and the military, we believe that the combination of AI, ML, and vision-based processing capabilities with our drone operational expertise can deliver a powerful 'Next-Gen' approach to situational awareness for an array of missions. We are confident that our AI-powered 'Next-Gen' demining solutions can significantly aid the monumental efforts to demine global conflict zones including in Ukraine where an estimated $73+ billion[1] will be required to clear explosive remnants from the countryside over the next decade[2]."

[1] Source: The World Bank, The Ukraine Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (August 2022)

[2] Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is led by a team of Executives and Subject Matter Experts (SME) drawn from the Intelligence Community (IC), DHS, DoD and Commercial sectors to invest in safety and security businesses and technologies. Through a layered approach to the development and integration of advanced technologies in personal protective gear, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and drone-based remote sensing technologies and services, Safe Pro Group can provide Governments, Enterprises and NGOs with innovative solutions designed to respond to evolving threats. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

