US Lighting Group, Inc.: USLG Announces Launch of Futuro Houses Commercialization

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) ("USLG" or the "Company"), an innovative composite technology provider, today announced that it has produced the first full-scale demonstration prototype of its Futuro Houses branded home, which initially became famous in the 1960's. The home, originally designed by the Finnish architect Matti Suurenon, is characteristic of a disc-shaped spaceship and is now part of the USLG portfolio of composite products designed for the active, outdoor lifestyle. The prefabricated modular house utilizes advanced technology in fiberglass construction and marine-grade gelcoat for its exterior, making it both lightweight and strong as well as easy to install at any location. The Futuro Houses molded fiberglass shell construction has absolutely no wood - nothing to rot or mold, making it resistant to bugs and termites.

"While on track for our best revenue quarter ever - due to record deliveries of Cortes Campers - we are beginning the process of commercializing the famous Futuro House from the 1960's," said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of the USLG. "Our business plan for the first quarter is to make the basic shell kit for residential contractors and entrepreneurs interested in designing the interior of the Futuro Houses to suit their customer's needs. At the same time, our team is aggressively working to finalize the interior design to meet 85% to 90% of the building codes and requirements in the United States."

"We are designing these innovative structures to be energy efficient as well as on the cutting edge of style and comfort. Our next step will be to make this a self-sustainable dwelling that features water collection systems, environmentally friendly off-grid options and, due to their shape and composite backbone, will be easy to construct on remote as well as conventional living areas."

Futuro Houses basic shell kit features 600 square feet of space making it perfect for off-grid applications, conventional living, businesses, and rental opportunities. The Company is in the initial stages of developing a dealer network as well as marketing direct to the consumer. Models are expected to be ready for delivery in 2023.

About USLG

US Lighting Group (OTC PINK:USLG) has three subsidiaries which design and market various products: Cortes Campers, LLC, for molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers; Futuro Houses, LLC, for fiberglass houses; Fusion X Marine, LLC, for high-performance boats; and one subsidiary, Mig Marine Corp., which manufacturers composite products. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio. For additional information: www.uslightinggroup.com

About Futuro Houses, LLC

Futuro HousesTM is an innovative designer and marketer of state-of-the-art molded fiberglass houses, employing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable houses for off-grid, residential, and businesses. For additional information: www.futurohouses.com

