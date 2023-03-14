VermiculusFT: L4 Venture Builder Takes Minority Stake in Vermiculus

STOCKHOLM, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L4 Venture Builder, an independent investment fund with capital for investments in the ecosystems of innovation and entrepreneurship will take a minority stake in Vermiculus Financial Technology, specialized in providing state-of-the-art technology to exchanges, clearinghouses, and CSDs. Both sides have signed an agreement defining the terms of the investment which will include a transaction of USD 5,55 million by L4 to fuel Vermiculus accelerated growth. The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks.

Founded in 2022, with committed capital of R$ 600million by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3), L4 Venture Builder is one of the main investment funds with capital committed by a single Brazilian corporation. The purpose of the investment fund is to empower entrepreneurs bringing technology and reliable solutions to Brazil focusing on innovation and development.

Pedro Meduna, one of the co-founders of L4, commented "This minority investment is part of the implementation of our strategy to advance entrepreneurs who through superior technology and robust solutions deliver true innovation and progress to several markets. After thorough due diligence, L4 has decided to invest in Vermiculus, a company with high potential for growth that runs a unique technology business. We are excited about Vermiculus' strategy and plans that are in-line with the type of high growth investments that L4 will carry out."

Vermiculus Financial Technology is an independent, global provider of high performing technology to exchanges, clearing houses, and CSDs. Created by a group of former leaders from Cinnober Financial Technology, Vermiculus begun its operations in 2020 as a response to a noticeable gap in the market between supply and demand, as well as a need for independent providers of the most modern technology.

Vermiculus has since established itself as a key-player in the market through its focus on innovation as a result of its unique microservice architecture, market expertise, and customer-centric way of working. Consequentially, it has gained customers of a global capacity.

Taraneh Derayati, CEO of Vermiculus, reflects "The journey has been fantastic so far. We deliver on our promises and through the most modern technology on the market and transparent, agile project model bring value to our customers. This investment by L4 affirms that we make a difference to our customers and that our technology is the future."

Nils Robert Persson, Chairman at Vermiculus, Pedro Meduna, Co-founder L4VB

"This investment will allow for the acceleration of Vermiculus' growth strategy, already on a steady course forward, and at the same time we will keep our independence."

- Nils Robert Persson, Chairman of the Board at Vermiculus

Vermiculus has a unique stock option program for its employees, where they will own the majority of the company regardless of external investment. Such external investments are primarily focused on being able to continue the path of growth and continued innovation.

About Vermiculus

Vermiculus Financial Technology AB provides cutting-edge trading, clearing, and CSD solutions to market participants around the world. Vermiculus' solutions are the first to bring state-of-the-art advances in dynamic microservice architecture together with vast experience in clearing house, exchange, and CSD business requirements.

Vermiculus' solutions radically improve robustness, quality, and flexibility by utilizing AI-driven microservices, and can achieve superior environmental performance, elastic scalability, and cost-efficiency through SaaS and cloud-based deployment.

The company started its operation in 2020 and is founded by industry experts with the incentive to revolutionize the technology of exchanges, clearing houses, and CSDs. With its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, Vermiculus consists of hand-picked teams, trained to deliver mission-critical solutions. With decades of accumulated knowledge and expertise, the team has previously completed 75+ projects for the world's largest exchanges, clearing houses, and CSDs.

For more information about Vermiculus and their product and service offerings, visit www.vermiculus.se or get in touch through info@vermiculus.se.

About L4 Venture Builder

L4 Venture Builder is an independent investment fund that selects projects in which B3 (the Brazilian Stock Exchange) will have equity participation in sectors with high growth potential. L4 Venture Builder operates as an independent structure, with a flexible format to develop its businesses, and may even operate in areas in which B3 is already working. The creation of L4 Venture Builder continues B3's strategy of innovation in its core business and growth on other fronts. To learn more visit en.l4vb.com

