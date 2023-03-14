corfinancial, a leading provider of specialist software to the financial services sector, announces that New York-based investment manager Jennison Associates (Jennison) has implemented Salerio, their post-execution trade processing, matching, confirmation and settlement instruction management system.

Salerio's centralized trade processing management enabled Jennison to retire several inefficient and expensive-to-maintain legacy systems. This provided major gains in data accuracy and real-time management of executed trades earlier in the middle office trade management process.

Jason Minkler, Managing Director and Head of Operations at Jennison Associates, said: "Salerio provides exception management workflows across multiple asset classes via a centralized dashboard which has significantly improved our middle-office processes. We are now able to automate trade workflows and reduce operational risk. The software delivers the mission critical capabilities and governance needed to get ahead of issues."

Minkler adds: "The Jennison team and corfinancial worked very well together, forming a strong partnership that gave us a solid knowledge base before going live with equities in December. Additional asset classes are scheduled to go live throughout 2023. Furthermore, Salerio supports Jennison's global trading model, with corfinancial providing round-the-clock support."

David Veal, Senior Executive Client Solutions at corfinancial, said: "Our post-trade processing solution is intuitive, making it easy for clients like Jennison Associates to migrate away from legacy systems with confidence. Working in partnership with Jennison, we have enhanced Salerio, which will benefit firms preparing for T+1."

Founded in 1969, Jennison Associates manages $164 billion of client assets (as of December 31, 2022) in a range of equity and fixed income investment strategies. Jennison's investing approach is rooted in its fundamental research and security selection; all portfolios are built from the bottom-up, security by security, and its internal research underlies all investment decisions.

For more information on the salerio solution, contact corfinancial at info@corfinancialgroup.com.

