International Endeavors Corporation: IDVV Enters LOI To Acquire Revenue Producing Company In Artificial Intelligence Sector

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) announced that it has entered into an LOI to Acquire SF Corp, a technology holdings corporation. This acquisition will add revenues and expand IDVV's presence in the tech sector, particularly in areas focusing on automation and artificial intelligence (AI) .

Terms of the agreement call for the following:

Closing date of April 30th or sooner Review of technology and patents by IDVV Counsel Review of SF Corp financials and existing contracts Upon closing SF Corp board members to be appointed to International Endeavors Corp Board. Zero debt will be issued for this transaction

IDVV Company Vice President Bill Martin stated "SF Corp has built several technologies that will enable IDVV to grow at a faster pace. They are on track to produce revenues in the mid seven figures for this year 2023. We believe that this acquisition will help IDVV to keep on track with the rapid pace the AI sector is growing.

We will be releasing further information about our current acquisitions in our annual report due to be published on OTCMarkets. Along with traditional PR updates, IDVV will also be showing several of the technologies in the coming weeks through a series of videos and interviews.

Upon completion of this acquisition and implementation of new board members we intend on starting the process of becoming fully audited in order to up-list to the OTCQB.

Lastly I have received several questions from shareholders. I want to confirm to our shareholders that we are NOT planning a reverse split, we feel that the company is undervalued and that the progress we are making through acquisitions and transparency will lead to greater shareholder value."

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is a technology holdings company focused on Clean Energy, Crypto and A.I.

Specializing in solar technology, battery storage, as well as clean energy crypto mining options for both on & off grid.

We're currently implementing EV2G / Bi-directional charging options, thus allowing you to use your electric vehicle as a means of a backup battery, or to sell power back to the grid.

In 2022 IDVV started to offer its clients a Clean Energy Crypto mining solution. Our Plug-n-Play mining rigs can be installed in existing or current systems and allows the option to sell power back to the grid or mine crypto currency with any power surplus.

In 2023 We acquired WITech as part of an expansion into the AI Sector. We are incorporating AI technology into our crypto offerings, and developing a platform for AI Content Marketing.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com

About SF Corp

SF Corp, formed by Jeremy Smith in 2020 is currently operating in Nevada. It has developed automated and artificial intelligence technologies for several industries including Auto, Medical, Robotics and Financial.

