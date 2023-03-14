Achkar Law Offers Free 30-Minute Consultations for Victims of Sexual Harassment and Unfair Termination

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Achkar Law is pleased to announce that during the month of April, it will be offering free consultations for up to 30 minutes for individuals who have experienced sexual harassment or have been unfairly terminated from their job within the last three months.

Christopher Achkar

Christopher Achkar

Sexual harassment and wrongful termination are two of the most common and devastating experiences that employees can face in the workplace. Achkar Law understands the impact that these experiences can have on a person's life and is committed to helping victims obtain the justice and compensation they deserve.

"Speaking out against sexual harassment takes immense courage and strength, and it is crucial that we create a safe and supportive environment where victims feel empowered to share their experiences without fear of judgment or retaliation." - Christopher Achkar, founder

During the free consultation, individuals will have the opportunity to speak with one of Achkar Law's experienced lawyers who specialize in employment law and human rights law. The lawyer will listen to their story and provide guidance on the legal options available to them. They will also answer any questions they may have and provide an honest assessment of their case.

"We understand how difficult it can be for victims of sexual harassment and unfair termination to come forward and seek legal assistance," says Achkar. "That's why we're offering free consultations to help them understand their rights and options. We want to make it as easy as possible for them to get the legal help they need."

Achkar Law has a proven track record

Achkar Law has had much success in representing victims of workplace discrimination, harassment, and wrongful termination. The firm has been recognized for its commitment to justice and advocacy for employees' rights.

"We believe that everyone has the right to a safe and fair workplace," says Achkar. "If you've experienced sexual harassment or wrongful termination, you deserve justice and compensation. We're here to help you navigate the legal process and get the results you deserve."

To take advantage of this offer, individuals can contact Achkar Law's office and include in the subject line of their email or tell the staff their matter is "Code Blue". The consultations are available by video or phone, depending on the individual's availability and preference.

About Achkar Law:

Achkar Law is a Toronto-based law firm that specializes in employment law. The firm is dedicated to advocating for the rights of employees and providing them with the legal representation they need to obtain justice and compensation. With years of experience and a track record of success, Achkar Law has become a trusted name in the legal community.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact:

Achkar Law

Phone: (800) 771-7882

Email: info@achkarlaw.com

Website: https://achkarlaw.com/

Contact Information

Christopher Achkar

Principal Lawyer

christopher@achkarlaw.com

1-800-771-7882

SOURCE: Achkar Law

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743706/Achkar-Law-Offers-Free-30-Minute-Consultations-for-Victims-of-Sexual-Harassment-and-Unfair-Termination