Evaxion Biotech to announce clinical data for the personalized DNA cancer vaccine EVX-02 at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting (AACR)

Pér Norlen, CEO at Evaxion, said: "Our unique AI platform PIONEER has allowed the development of personalized cancer immunotherapies that have the potential to improve the treatment of melanoma as well as of other cancers. We look forward to sharing the clinical phase 1/2a data of our personalized DNA vaccine EVX-02 with the oncology community during the 2023 AACR meeting."

Title: A personalized neoantigen vaccine is well tolerated and induces specific T-cell immune response in patients with resected melanoma

Abstract #: 23-LB-9549-AACR

Session: Immune response to therapies

Location: Poster section 35

Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

About Evaxion

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotech company developing AI-powered immunotherapies. Evaxion's proprietary and scalable AI technologies decode the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Evaxion has a broad pipeline of product candidates, including three personalized cancer immunotherapies. It is located in Hørsholm, Denmark, with 70 employees and is listed on the Nasdaq New York stock exchange. For more information, please visit: www.evaxion-biotech.com.

