Merus N.V.: Merus Announces Publication of an Abstract on Preclinical Mechanism of Action of MCLA-129 Selected for Poster Presentation at the AACR Annual Meeting 2023

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 14, 2023N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (Merus, the Company, we, or our), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced the publication of an abstract highlighting the preclinical evaluation of the bispecific antibody MCLA-129 for poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 taking place in Orlando, Florida April 14-19, 2023.



The abstract and presentation describe the mechanism of action of MCLA-129, an antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) enhanced Biclonics® that targets epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and c-MET in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors in comparison to the EGFR x c-MET bispecific antibody amivantamab. MCLA-129 is a Biclonics® common light chain bispecific antibody with multiple mechanisms of action, including inhibition of EGFR and c-MET ligand binding, which is observed in preclinical assays to have antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis and ADCC comparable or more potent than amivantamab.

Presentation Details:

MCLA-129

Title: Preclinical evaluation of MCLA-129, a bispecific antibody targeting EGFR and c-MET on solid tumor cells, in comparison with amivantamab

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session: Targeting Protein Kinases and Phosphatases for Therapy 1

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Time: 1:30-5:30 p.m. ET

Poster #: 12

Abstract #: 4999

The full abstract is available on the AACR website. The poster will be available on the Merus websiteat the start of the session.

MCLA-129 is in clinical development in a phase 1/2, open-label clinical trial evaluating MCLA-129 monotherapy in EGFRex20 NSCLC, MetEx14 NSCLC, and in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, as well as in combination with Tagrisso (osimertinib) in treatment naïve EGFR mutant (m) NSCLC and in EGFRm NSCLC that has progressed on Tagrisso.

MCLA-129 is subject to a collaboration and license agreement with Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (Betta), which permits Betta to exclusively develop MCLA-129 and potentially commercialize exclusively in China, while Merus retains global rights outside of China.

About MCLA-129

MCLA-129 is an antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity-enhanced Biclonics® that is designed to inhibit the EGFR and c-MET signaling pathways in solid tumors. Preclinical data have shown that MCLA-129 can effectively treat TKI-resistant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in xenograft models of cancer. MCLA-129 is designed to have two complementary mechanisms of action: blocking growth and survival pathways to stop tumor expansion and recruitment and enhancement of immune effector cells to eliminate the tumor.

About Merus N.V.

Merusis a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' website, http://www.merus.nland https://twitter.com/MerusNV.

