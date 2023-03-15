Geneva Chamber of Commerce: World Chambers Congress to be held in Geneva under the banner of multilateralism

GENEVA, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From 21 to 23 June, Geneva will become the world capital of Chambers of Commerce, when the 13th World Chambers Congress (WCC) will gather 1,500 economic players, business leaders and decision-makers from around the world. A major economic forum, the World Chambers Congress is co-organised by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the local partner, the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services (CCIG). Under the banner of "multilateralism for peace and prosperity", which represents Geneva's DNA, the Congress will focus on the role of business and chambers of commerce in revitalizing multilateralism for a more sustainable and prosperous future.

The countdown is on! In three months' time Geneva will become the world capital of Chambers of Commerce. This major world economic forum will highlight the role of business as one of the essential links in the multilateral system. It is a unique opportunity to connect the voices of the public and private sectors and to highlight the vital role of chambers of commerce in serving the economy and business. This is demonstrated by the export support of chambers of commerce through the issuance of ATA carnets that simplify customs formalities for temporary border crossings. For example, the CCIG issued nearly 2,300 ATA carnets in 2022 for a value of over CHF 1 billion and issued some 16,000 certificates of origin the same year.

Organised for the first time in its history in Switzerland, the WCC will be held in Geneva and will bring together 1,500 business leaders, opinion leaders and key policy makers from over 100 countries. With more than 80 speakers and 40 workshops and conferences, the Congress will address the current and future global challenges that define chambers of commerce and business. Three themes will be explored: multilateralism, innovation and sustainability.

Renowned speakers are on the program, including Patrick Odier (President, Building Bridges), Klaus Schwab (President, WEF), Peter Brabeck-Letmathe (Chairman Emeritus, Nestlé), Mathias Cormann (Secretary General, OECD), Pamela Coke-Hamilton (Director, ITC), Tatiana Valovaya (Director General, UN Geneva), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Director General, WTO), John Denton (ICC).

The World Chambers Congress offers participants a unique opportunity to connect, collaborate and focus on innovation, capacity building, networking, sharing best practices and creating international business opportunities. The Business Circle will focus on demonstrating tools and services for SMEs.

Program: https://13wcc.iccwbo.org/

Journalists wishing to attend the WCC need to register at presswcc@ccig.ch or contact Elisabeth Tripod-Fatio; +41 78 724 48 66

