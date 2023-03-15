Nanocellulose Market worth $2.0 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Nanocellulose Market by Type (MFC & NFC, CNC/NCC), Raw Material (Wood, Non-wood), Application (Paper & Pulp, Composites, Paints & Coatings, Biomedical & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Sensors), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", is expected to grow from USD 0.4 billion in 2022 to USD 2.0 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.9%. The major factors driving the nanocellulose market include growth of major applications such as paper & pulp, composites, paints & coatings, biomedical & pharmaceuticals, among others.





Browse in-depth TOC on "Nanocellulose Market"

201 - Tables

47 - Figures

192 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=56392090

By type, the MFC & NFC segment accounted for the highest share of nanocellulose market during 2022 to 2030.

The MFC & NFC segment, by type, market accounted highest share. MFC & NFC are used for wide range of applications. MFC is used as a strength enhancer in fiber-based materials such as textiles and paper and has the potential to provide high-performing, low-weight material with reduced usage of non-renewable chemicals and improved product processes. NFC has huge potential to be used as a barrier material in food packaging applications due to its excellent oxygen barrier properties.

By raw material, the wood segment accounted for the highest share of nanocellulose market during 2022 to 2030.

The wood segment, by raw material, market accounted highest share. The processing of wood to nanocellulose is easy compared to other raw materials. Wood is a fibrous material and it is largely employed for the manufacturing of MFCs and NFCs.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=56392090

By application, the paper & pulp segment accounted for the highest share of nanocellulose market during 2022 to 2030.

The paper & pulp segment, by application, market accounted highest share. Nanocellulose helps increase the absorbency of paper products such as napkins and ketch towels. When nanocellulose is used in paper production, it helps cut the overall production cost, provides higher printing quality, reduces porosity, and is less translucent.

Europe is the largest region in the Nanocellulose market.

Good business environment and strict regulatory framework supporting sustainable operations is the major driving factor of nanocellulose market in the region. The region has various key nanocellulose manufacturers such as FiberLean Technologies (UK), Borregard (Norway), Stora Enso (Finland), Rise Innventia (Sweden), and UPM (Finland).

The major players in the nanocellulose market include Fiberlean Technologies (UK), Borregaard (Norway), Nippon Paper Industries (Japan), Celluforce Inc. (Canada), Kruger Inc. (Canada), Stora Enso (Finland), RISE Innventia (Sweden), American Process Inc. (US), FPInnovations (Canada), and UPM (Finland).

Browse Adjacent Market: Fibers and Composites Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market- Global Forecast to 2024

Nanocomposites Market - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/nano-cellulose-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/nanocellulose.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nanocellulose-market-worth-2-0-billion-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301772636.html