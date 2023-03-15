VISIOMED GROUP: Smart Salem opens third digital medical center in Dubai Knowledge Park

Dubai and Paris, March 8th, 2023

Visiomed Group (FR0013481835 - ALVMG), a group specializing in innovative healthcare technologies and services, today announces the timely delivery and opening of Smart Salem's third digital medical analysis center in the Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP).

Barely six months after opening its second center in the DIFC in September 2022, Smart Salem is upping the pace by opening its third digital center specializing in the medical fitness assessments required for obtaining residence and work visas in the United Arab Emirates.

In line with the announced schedule, the third Smart Salem medical center was officially delivered on March 3rd, 2023 and has launched a "soft opening" phase over a few days before opening to the public next week. The center houses cutting-edge equipment for performing medical fitness tests and will also provide new services in line with Smart Salem's intention to diversify, particularly into occupational health and biometric data.

This third center is located in Dubai Knowledge Park, one of the main free zones operated by TECOM Group, which is also present in nine other districts of the city. The center currently has five blood testing rooms and one X-ray room (offering the same capacity as City Walk) spanning 1,100 m² on two levels, with space for future developments.

Sanjay Verma, Smart Salem's CEO, said: "The Smart Salem teams worked brilliantly on the construction of this new center offering cutting-edge services, which will now be available to DKP and TECOM occupants, other free zones and a larger spectrum of residents. This new center also fits Smart Salem's diversification strategy and aims to offer new solutions and technologies to Dubai's healthcare market."

Visiomed Group CEO Thomas Picquette added: "The opening of the DKP center is a further milestone in Smart Salem's development and, more generally, in the execution of the Visiomed Group roadmap. We can now offer our medical and technological expertise in a new sector to a broader segment of the Emirates' population. This success will allow us to step up the growth of Smart Salem's Medical Fitness business."

About VISIOMED GROUP

Founded in 2007, VISIOMED GROUP relies on a long experience in the health sector to invest in innovative health technologies and services in France and abroad.

The Group now has two subsidiaries and holdings:

Smart Salem, the first digital medical analysis center accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, 100% owned by Visiomed Group.

The Smart Salem offer is based on know-how in medical analysis, radiology and data analysis and processing to detect nearly 35 diseases in 7 minutes in a patient (in particular HIV, hepatitis and tuberculosis) by offering reliable results, readability and exceptional patient experience enabled by advanced artificial intelligence and virtual reality technologies.

Smart Salem's "Medical Fitness Assessment" offer resulting from this know-how thus makes it possible to obtain a residence or work visa in the space of 30 minutes compared to 10 to 15 days in historical health centers.

Smart Salem is a technological platform offering many growth opportunities, as shown by the opening of the second center in Dubai in September 2022 and the authorization received for the opening of a third center, planned to open in the first quarter of 2023.

Bewellthy, created in 2022, a leading player in connected health and teleconsultation solutions and is 49.88% owned by Visiomed Group.

Bewellthy offers an enriched technological universe combining medical devices, software and "health and well-being concierge" services to meet all the needs and use cases of telehealth.

Bewellthy's flagship product, VisioCheck, is the 1st telemedicine station weighing less than 300g for healthcare professionals, available as a case, station or modular healthcare space.

Bewellthy is now deploying its solutions and services in France and abroad, particularly in Italy and the USA.

Based in Paris, VISIOMED GROUP is listed on Euronext Growth (ALVMG). More information on www.visiomed-group.com.

