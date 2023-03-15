ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE CEO Featured in CBC Podcast

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / ESE Entertainment Inc. ("ESE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its CEO, Konrad Wasiela, has been featured in an interview with the CBC on the "Player's Own Voice" podcast.

Cover Image from Interview

Mr. Wasiela commented, "I am truly excited to have had the opportunity to be interviewed on CBC, one of Canada's largest and most prestigious broadcasting platforms. We at ESE continuously strive to expand our reach to shareholders and potential stakeholders. This opportunity to share our vision and passion for esports and gaming on such an influential stage only reaffirms our commitment to fostering synergies that propel our business forward."

In the interview, Mr. Wasiela discusses, among other topics, the similarities and differences between professional esports and traditional sports, the application of esports technologies in traditional sports, the growth in the audience for esports, the commercial potential of the esports market, and ESE's business offerings. The full interview can be found on the CBC's website here.

Marketing Services Agreement

The Company also announces that it has entered into an agreement with Thesis Marketing Inc. ("Thesis") for the provision of various digital marketing and corporate communications services. The initial term of the agreement is for three (3) months. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, ESE will pay a monthly fee of $14,000 to Thesis for the services, for aggregate payments of $42,000. The Company and Thesis act at arm's length, and, to the knowledge of the Company, Thesis has no interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities or any right to acquire such an interest. Thesis is a Canadian digital marketing and advertising services provider. The Company's arrangement with Thesis is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

ESE Entertainment Inc.

Konrad Wasiela

Chief Executive Officer and Director

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company's organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. |www.esegaming.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's engagement of Thesis and the services provided by Thesis thereunder. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

