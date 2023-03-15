Coppernico Metals Inc.: Coppernico Metals Appoints Katie Bromley as Manager, Corporate Communications

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Coppernico Metals Inc. ("Coppernico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Katie Bromley as Manager of Corporate Communications. Ms. Bromley will be responsible for the creation, planning, implementation and management of the Company's corporate communications strategies and investor relations activities.

Ms. Bromley is a communications professional with over ten years in the natural resources sector. Her experience spans six years in corporate communications at one of Canada's largest mining companies and five years in an industry research role at an international communications agency that specializes in business intelligence reports in mining, oil and gas, and renewable energy. In addition, Ms. Bromley has a background in strategic communications at one of the world's leading media agencies, headquartered in London, UK.

While in her previous position at B2Gold Corp. as Manager of Investor Relations & Public Relations, Ms. Bromley played an integral role in building, strengthening, managing and overseeing the company's external corporate communications to increase public awareness and support, and enhance company-stakeholder relations. Prior to this, during her tenure in a senior role with Global Business Reports, Ms. Bromley was assigned as the official key liaison for Vancouver, acting as the company interface and accounting for all client contact owing to her network and knowledge of the mining industry.

Ms. Bromley holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Human & Physical Geography from the University of Reading in Berkshire, UK. She has travelled extensively having visited 47 countries, and lived and worked in ten, including Azerbaijan, Peru and the Republic of Congo.

Ivan Bebek, President & CEO of Coppernico, commented, "I've known Katie for the past nine years, and have seen her grow and evolve her career in the mining industry - I've always been impressed by her diligence, commitment and professionalism. She has an unrivalled appreciation and respect for branding and effectively getting the story out there, and is dedicated to achieving a high standard in corporate communications. Katie will be a valuable addition to the Coppernico team and contribute to our growth, development and success as we work towards raising our profile as a world-class exploration company in the Americas."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ivan Bebek

President, CEO & Director

For further information on Coppernico, please visit www.coppernicometals.com or contact Katie Bromley, Manager of Corporate Communications, at +1 778 729-0600 or info@coppernicometals.com.

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through careful project evaluation and exploration in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold deposits in the Americas. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration successes. The Company is currently focused on the Sombrero project in Peru, its flagship project, and is investigating additional large tonnage prospects in the Americas. Coppernico is currently an unlisted reporting issuer and intends to seek a listing on a recognized stock exchange once it qualifies. For more information, visit www.coppernicometals.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events, including the goal of eventually qualifying for a stock exchange listing about which there cannot be any certainty. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, available at www.sedar.com.

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

SOURCE: Coppernico Metals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743777/Coppernico-Metals-Appoints-Katie-Bromley-as-Manager-Corporate-Communications