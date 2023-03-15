Milking Robots Market to Reach $7.0 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growing number of dairy industries, rising demand from the food and beverage industries, nutritional properties of milk and milk products, increase in demand for high quality and quantity milk, high cost of labor drive the global milking robots market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Milking Robots Market by System (Single-Stall Milking System, Multi-stall Milking System, Rotary Milking System), by Offering (Software, Hardware, Services), by Herd Size (Less than 100, Between 100 to 1, 000, More than 1, 000): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the milking robots industry generated $1.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $7.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.





Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Growing number of dairy industries, rising demand from the food and beverage industries, nutritional properties of milk and milk products, increase in demand for high quality and quantity milk, high cost of labor drive the global milking robots market. However, high initial investment and high installation cost restrain the market growth. Adoption of automation in dairy industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the milking robots market, as a result of disrupted supply chain, temporary shutdown of factory, and quarantine measures implemented globally which restricted movement and business activities.

Production of components was drastically reduced during the coronavirus disaster in order to stop the infection from spreading. Farmers were unable to access markets for their product because of logistical and operational challenges.

However, the market has recovered in the post pandemic and is expected to bloom even more in the upcoming years.

The Less Than 100 Segment to Maintain its Dominance during the Forecast Period

Based on herd size, the less than 100 segment held the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global milking robots market revenue and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The milking robots are popular among dairy farm owners with herds of 100 to 1000 cows because they allow them to milk multiple cows at once, increasing milk production. Farmers with herds of 100 to 1,000 cows prefer multi-stall automatic milking. A single robot arm in such units can milk up to 500 cows at once and serve two or more stalls, making it easier and more convenient for farms with larger herds. However, between 100 to 1000 segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. These systems are intended to supply high operational efficiencies on dairy farms by milking more animals, resulting in greater adoption.

The Multi-Stall Milking System Segment to Rule the Roost During the Forecast Period

Based on the system, the multi-stall milking system segment accounted for more than half of the global milking robots market revenue in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The growth is attributed to significant investment in farming technology, and high on-farm labor costs. Rising average herd size and technological advancement are expected to drive significant growth in the adoption of milking robots in these areas. Moreover, the rotary milking system segment would display the fastest CAGR of 16.1% throughout the forecast period. Rotary milking has the ability to perform 2D and 2.5D machining cycles around or on the end of a cylinder. Rotary milking is not supported with non-intersecting or nutated rotary axes, or with head-head configurations.

The Hardware Segment held the Lion's Share in 2021

Based on offering, the hardware segment has garnered the major share in 2021, generating more than two-thirds of the global milking robots market revenue and is anticipated to grow by 2031. The same segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 15.6% from 2022 to 2031. The milking robot was created to increase the milking process's efficiency and productivity. Integrating AMS technology with other systems and sensor technology improves cow health and welfare while enabling farmers to respond more quickly and make better, more informed decisions.

Europe Held The Major Share in 2021

Based on region, Europe accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding around three-fifths of the global milking robots market share, and is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Rising dairy product consumption, expanding dairy farm population, rising demand for milk and dairy products in region drive the growth of market. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2031. The APAC market for milking robots is anticipated to expand as a result of the increasing milk demand in the region's developing countries.

Leading Market Players

DeLaval

Hokofarm Group

Milkomax Solutions laitières

AktivPuls GmbH

DAIRYMASTER

Lely

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Fullwood Packo

BouMatic

Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP.

The report analyzes these key players in the global milking robots market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the milking robots market analysis and milking robots market outlook from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global milking robots market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Milking Robots Market Key Segments:

Herd Size

Less than 100

Between 100 to 1,000

More than 1,000

System

Multi-stall Milking System

Rotary Milking System

Single-Stall Milking System

Offering

Software

Hardware

Services

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

