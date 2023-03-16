20% Off Early Access release sale
Gravity Game Arise Co., Ltd. (located in Chuo-ku, Tokyo) is happy to announce that River Tails: Stronger Together is out today in Early Access on Steam. A beautifully animated 3D co-op adventure platformer, developed by Italian indie duo Kid Onion Studio and published by Gravity Game Arise. River Tails tells the story of two unlikely friends, a cat called Furple and a fish called Finn. Journeying through beautiful natural-world environments, Furple and Finn will have to learn to work together if they don't want to lose the things they love most.
To celebrate the Early Access version release, the game will be on sale for 20% off until March 23.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1851610/River_Tails_Stronger_Together/
Grab your best gaming buddy, grab a pair of controllers and get ready for some Co-op fun!
Take the role of the curious and vivacious Furple or the cool and ambitious Finn, and work together to traverse the fun but dangerous river. Piranhas, frogs, spikes, traps, secrets, friendly beavers and a ton fun awaits you along your journey.
Title
River Tails: Stronger Together
Genre
Coop adventure platformer
Developer
Kid Onion Studio
Publisher
Gravity Games Arise Co., Ltd
Label
Gravity Indie Games
Price
$19.99 USD (Early Access pricing)
Targeted Release Date*
Estimated Q3 2023 (Early access March 16)
Region
Global
Planned Platforms*
PC (Windows), PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox
Steam page
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1851610/River_Tails_Stronger_Together/
Official website
https://www.rivertailsthegame.com/
Official press kit
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1lvbikFVfRJnmABJ_gu2XZqXbJ9YPhyQg
Official Twitter
https://twitter.com/RiverTailsGame
Official Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/rivertailsthegame/
Official TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@rivertailsthegame
Copyright
©2023RiverTails:StrongerTogether, GRAVITY GAME ARISE Co., Ltd., Kid Onion Studio
*Subject to change
General Information
GRAVITY INDIE GAMES
https://indies.gravityga.jp/
About Gravity Game Arise
Company Name: GRAVITY GAME ARISE Co., Ltd.
Address: 2F, 3-14-4 Hachobori Chuo-ku Tokyo
Founded: July 1, 2019
Company Website: https://gravityga.jp/
